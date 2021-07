SINGAPORE - Even in shouty supermarket snack aisles, where brands slug it out, the packaging for Crunchies snacks stands out, all bright colours and jaunty fonts.

This brand, which debuted in April this year, is by home-grown company Boxgreen, an online purveyor of healthy, plant-based snacks such as dried fruit, nut mixes, soya crisps, mushroom chips and the like. It also has a range of nut butters and drinks.