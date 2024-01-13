Healthy new you: 6 recipes for nourishing teas and meat-free soups to celebrate CNY

SINGAPORE – In this season of excess, here are some options for a healthier year ahead, such as vegetarian soups and soothing teas.

Skip sugary drinks and try homemade brews recommended by Chinese physician Cheong Chin Siong – the 49-year-old co-owner of Bao Chun Tang TCM Health Food at Fortune Centre – such as a calming tea of French rose bud and saffron, and a beauty tea of osmanthus, red date and dried longan.

These brews, served hot or chilled, are suitable for most guests during the upcoming Chinese New Year visits. However, Mr Cheong cautions the three tea recipes here are not advisable for pregnant women.

These tea recipes give ingredient quantities for a single serving, as well as larger portions. Do note that some ingredients are not suitable to be used in large quantities, hence the adjusted ratios for larger portions.

For instance, saffron is believed to affect blood circulation. Ingredients such as hawthorn, roselle and black plum are sour and, when used excessively, can cause stomach discomfort.

Other than teas, you can prepare meat-free soups featuring porcini and bamboo fungus, which are healthier options for reunion dinner fare.

And for the classic New Year dish of braised mushrooms, try braising them neat without relying on chicken stock and meat.

Here are six recipes for healthier brews, soups and braised mushrooms.

Roselle And Hawthorn Tea