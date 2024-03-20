Hawker stall Fu Ji Fried Kway Teow shutters after owner dies on March 18

SINGAPORE – Hawker stall Fu Ji Fried Kway Teow at Berseh Food Centre has shuttered following the death of its owner, Mr Song Yancheng (transliteration from Mandarin), on March 18.

The stall is also known as Hock Kee Fried Kway Teow, which is the name on its stall signage.

Mr Song, who was born in 1955, died late that night after “serving his last plate of kway teow”, according to his children who made two posts on the stall’s Facebook page on March 19.

There is a five-day wake until March 23 at 388A Bukit Batok West Avenue 5.

The stall, located at unit 01-16 of Berseh Food Centre in Jalan Besar, moved to its current location in March 2018.

While lower in profile compared to more famous stalls selling the dish, such as Outram Park Fried Kway Teow Mee, the stall has its own following.

It had shared a recent post by a customer, Mr Anthony Tan, who had written about the stall on the Facebook page of Hawker United – Dabao 2020 on March 7.

Mr Tan, who had ordered a $5 plate of char kway teow, praised the dish for its combination of sweet dark sauce, garlic, pork lard, chilli sauce and smoky aroma.

Affectionately known as Uncle Song to his regulars, Mr Song had previously been featured on an episode of television series Old Taste Detective Season 1 Episode 2, which put on the spotlight on char kway teow.

In an interview with host Quan Yifeng, Mr Song said he started frying char kway teow in 1977, after serving national service.

He shared that in the early days, the three key ingredients of char kway teow were duck egg, fresh cockles and pork lard.

His style of cooking required a heavy use of garlic, pork lard and high heat.