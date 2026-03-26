Hanwoo beef and buckwheat noodles at Drim Gold

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SINGAPORE – It seems like the firs t t rending ingredient of 2026 – in Singapore at least – is Hanwoo beef, sought after by both restaurants and diners. And though the first shipments arrived only in late 2025, this prized ingredient can already be found throughout Singapore, as far south as Sentosa.

In February, Korean steakhouse Drim Gold unveiled its Resorts World Sentosa outlet, which pushes the brand’s style of earthy chic to the next level. With its cave-like stone walls and hanok-inspired timber, it is meant to evoke n atural splendour and domestic warmth.

The men u runs the gamut of Korean culinary pleasures, from humble dishes such as naengmyeon ($28++) to the much-sought-after luxuries of Jeju. Hanwoo beef here starts at $102++ for 100g of shortrib, while Jeju pork belly is sold at $38++ for 100g.

The beef, grilled table-side by staff, is as sweet and succulent as promised. It can be enjoyed on its own, with a tinge of salt, wrapped wild garlic leaves or paired with the array of condiments like wasabi and spicy fish roe that accompanies each order of beef. The fresh kimchi, in particular, is superb.

Hanwoo beef, albeit in leaner brisket form, can also be found in the Korean beef and vegetable hot pot ($138++), a delicacy from Pyeongan province traditionally intended to welcome guests and ward off the cold. Hearty and nourishing, it is best shared between three diners or two very hungry ones.

Despite being a steakhouse, Drim Gold also prides itself on the quality of its seafood. And indeed, the scampi that it serves lightly torched and paired with a punchy kimchi XO sauce is remarkably sweet. It is just a pity that the cost of these dishes may not entirely convince sceptical diners.

Th e s campi is $77++, a pretty eye-watering price for a two-piece appetiser, even considering their size. Another house special, the butter-grilled Jeju abalone, is fresh but not nearly distinctive enough to warrant the $88++ price tag.

Signature buckwheat noodles from Drim Gold. PHOTO: DRIM GOLD

The real standout of the mea l is ironically the $33++ Signature Noodles, the one dish that feels like it has nothing to prove . Made with 100 per cent buckwheat cold noodles and drizzled in perilla seed oil, it has a wonderful springy texture and delicate fragrance that I cannot get enough of, even at the end of a heavy meal.

Of all the dishes served during that lunch, this is the one that truly makes me feel like I am in a hanok, the grateful recipient of thoughtful, precise Korean hospitality.