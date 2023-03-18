Grilled seafood and more around Bali’s Jimbaran

BALI – From a bustling fishing village in the southern part of Bali, Jimbaran has grown into the Indonesian island’s “millionaires’ row”. Since the late 1980s, a number of luxurious resorts have opened here, including the Four Seasons, InterContinental and Raffles, which line its sandy beachfront.

Located just a 15-minute drive from the airport, the classy neighbourhood now boasts many snazzy food and beverage establishments in and around the resorts, offering a vast selection of cuisines ranging from Indian to Italian.