Got milk? No lactose, please

Jostling for space in supermarkets with the slew of plant milk alternatives is cow's milk. With one big difference - the lactose is missing.

The newest entrant is Magnolia Plus Lactose Free Milk. CP-Meiji Lactose Free Milk was introduced in 2019 in 200ml bottles for a limited time and the larger 946ml option was launched last year. Other brands include Arla, Farm Fresh, Organic Valley and Pauls Zymil.