Glico launches Baked Cheesecake Pocky; Almond Koka milk to follow in S’pore by end 2024

Almond Koka launched its almond milk products in China in 2021, Thailand in 2022 and the Philippines in May 2024. It is set to roll out in new markets, including Singapore and Malaysia, in the latter half of 2024.

Glico’s drive to create healthier snacks does not stop with the almond.

Mr Hideaki Nagahisa, 57, Glico Asia Pacific’s chief operating officer, says: “We closely monitor the evolving consumer landscape and, over the years, observed a growing emphasis on health and wellness, leading to increased demand for healthier snacks.

“This gives us even more confidence in incorporating nutritious ingredients and crafting snacks that cater to taste preferences and promote overall well-being.”

In 2022, the Pocky range was enhanced by adding fibre and whole wheat to the recipe.

“Since then, whole wheat has become a fundamental ingredient for Pocky. Not only is it more nutritionally dense, but it also allows us to achieve a crispier and lighter texture in our pretzels,” he adds.

Glico’s health and food business in Japan made up 15.2 per cent of its overall 332.5 billion yen (S$2.9 billion) sales in the year ending December 2023. The company, which employs more than 5,000 people worldwide, is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Overseas sales made up just 21.4 per cent, while the rest was split among its dairy, nutritional confectionery, food ingredient and other domestic businesses. Products it sells in the domestic Japanese market, not available elsewhere, include baby formula, Japanese curry, whey protein powder and – its original core item – Glico Caramel.

The heart-shaped caramel candy, launched in 1922, was marketed as a nutritious candy, as it is made with glycogen, a nutrient found in oyster broth.

But while its overseas business is still relatively small, Glico’s general manager and head of group communications Kazumi Hasegawa, 52, is now eyeing worldwide expansion.

Since entering the global marketplace in 1932, there are now 18 Glico Group companies operating in 13 countries such as Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Canada and France. Thailand was Glico’s first foray into South-east Asia in 1970, while Singapore has been the region’s headquarters since 2017. Its office at CapitaGreen in Raffles Place has more than 20 employees.

In November 2022, Glico set up its largest Pocky factory in Indonesia. It caters to its domestic market, as well as those in South-east Asia and North America.

While Singapore is the “smallest market by population size”, says Mr Nagahisa, it is still one of “strategic significance” for expansion in the region, especially to newer markets such as Vietnam and the Philippines.

Since Glico launched Pocky and Pretz in Singapore in 1973, its offerings have spread across the shelves at supermarkets, convenience stores, Japanese chain Don Don Donki and online platforms.

And, yes, there is a new snack to look out for – the limited-edition Baked Cheesecake Pocky ($1.83), which was launched in Singapore on May 2. It is available at selected FairPrice outlets, Prime, Cold Storage and Giant supermarkets, 7-Eleven and Cheers convenience stores, Esso petrol stations and online platforms RedMart and pandamart.