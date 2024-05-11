Glico launches Baked Cheesecake Pocky; Almond Koka milk to follow in S’pore by end 2024

OSAKA – No trip to Osaka is complete without a photo at the iconic Glico sign in the bustling Dotonbori district.
Nor can you leave the vibrant city without scoring unique and limited-edition flavours of its famed Pocky and Pretz snacks.
But there is a lot more to discover about the 102-year-old Japanese food manufacturing company Ezaki Glico Co – commonly known as Glico – as it continues making inroads into South-east Asia and the rest of the world.
A recent media trip hosted by the company at its Osaka head office kicked off with a session on the health benefits of almonds by Dr Hiroyoshi Inoue, 62, a professor at the Keio University School of Medicine.
He highlighted the growing market for almond milk in Japan, a sector that Glico broke into in 2014 with its Almond Koka brand.
Glico uses almond paste ground from Californian whole nuts – through its frozen pulverised technology to retain the nutrients, aroma and flavour. The session also showcased various applications of the plant-based beverage in making tofu, tea and a soup for cold noodles.
The company’s interest in almonds dates back to 1930, when its late founder Riichi Ezaki first encountered the nuts in the United States. He launched the Almond Glico candy in 1955, followed by Almond Chocolate in 1958.
In 2022 – Glico’s 100th-year anniversary – its almond-centric store Glico Almond Days, featuring almond milk-based beverages and almond biscuits, launched at Tokyo Station.
That same year, Glico collaborated with Singapore’s Agency for Science, Technology and Research to conduct a first-of-its-kind clinical trial to explore the health benefits of almonds in paste form.
Almond Koka launched its almond milk products in China in 2021, Thailand in 2022 and the Philippines in May 2024. It is set to roll out in new markets, including Singapore and Malaysia, in the latter half of 2024.
Glico’s drive to create healthier snacks does not stop with the almond.
Mr Hideaki Nagahisa, 57, Glico Asia Pacific’s chief operating officer, says: “We closely monitor the evolving consumer landscape and, over the years, observed a growing emphasis on health and wellness, leading to increased demand for healthier snacks.
“This gives us even more confidence in incorporating nutritious ingredients and crafting snacks that cater to taste preferences and promote overall well-being.”
In 2022, the Pocky range was enhanced by adding fibre and whole wheat to the recipe.
“Since then, whole wheat has become a fundamental ingredient for Pocky. Not only is it more nutritionally dense, but it also allows us to achieve a crispier and lighter texture in our pretzels,” he adds.
Glico’s health and food business in Japan made up 15.2 per cent of its overall 332.5 billion yen (S$2.9 billion) sales in the year ending December 2023. The company, which employs more than 5,000 people worldwide, is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
Overseas sales made up just 21.4 per cent, while the rest was split among its dairy, nutritional confectionery, food ingredient and other domestic businesses. Products it sells in the domestic Japanese market, not available elsewhere, include baby formula, Japanese curry, whey protein powder and – its original core item – Glico Caramel.
The heart-shaped caramel candy, launched in 1922, was marketed as a nutritious candy, as it is made with glycogen, a nutrient found in oyster broth.
But while its overseas business is still relatively small, Glico’s general manager and head of group communications Kazumi Hasegawa, 52, is now eyeing worldwide expansion.
Since entering the global marketplace in 1932, there are now 18 Glico Group companies operating in 13 countries such as Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Canada and France. Thailand was Glico’s first foray into South-east Asia in 1970, while Singapore has been the region’s headquarters since 2017. Its office at CapitaGreen in Raffles Place has more than 20 employees.
In November 2022, Glico set up its largest Pocky factory in Indonesia. It caters to its domestic market, as well as those in South-east Asia and North America.
While Singapore is the “smallest market by population size”, says Mr Nagahisa, it is still one of “strategic significance” for expansion in the region, especially to newer markets such as Vietnam and the Philippines.
Since Glico launched Pocky and Pretz in Singapore in 1973, its offerings have spread across the shelves at supermarkets, convenience stores, Japanese chain Don Don Donki and online platforms.
And, yes, there is a new snack to look out for – the limited-edition Baked Cheesecake Pocky ($1.83), which was launched in Singapore on May 2. It is available at selected FairPrice outlets, Prime, Cold Storage and Giant supermarkets, 7-Eleven and Cheers convenience stores, Esso petrol stations and online platforms RedMart and pandamart.
Its “Happiness In A Snap” sales campaign, which runs till June 2, offers buyers a chance to win prizes at happinessinasnap.com or roadshows at FairPrice supermarkets at Jurong Point (May 11 and 12), Our Tampines Hub (May 18 and 19) and AMK Hub (June 1 and 2).
On curating new flavours, Mr Nagahisa says: “We adopt a multi-stage process when it comes to product development. We identify potential new product flavours through market research and observation of current evolving consumer tastes and preferences. We also engage in active feedback from our consumers.
“Our goal has always been to provide uniquely delicious treats and we continuously look to introduce new and exciting products and flavours to our consumers.”
Where to geek out about Glico in Japan
Glicopia Kobe
Where: 7-1 Takatsukadai, Nishi-ku, Kobe
Info: glico.com/jp/enjoy/experience/glicopia/kobe
Opened in 1988 as a corporate cultural facility for visitors to experience Glico culture, this is definitely a stop to work into your Kobe itinerary.
Admission is free, but reservations must be made online for the 80-minute factory tour. The guided tour is conducted in Japanese, but there are photos, signs and brochures in English to help you catch up.
The tour starts with two brand presentation videos, followed by the introduction of the Glico Caramel vending machine – a replica from 1931. Considered to be quite the innovation back then, the machine had a built-in video projector which played a short movie clip whenever the candy was purchased.
Next, it is off to the factories through a 3m-high Pocky-shaped tunnel.
Visitors are not allowed to enter the factory floor, but the production process can be viewed from behind glass panels.
The Pocky section highlights the packing process, while the Pretz segment showcases how the pretzel sticks are made – from the mixing of raw ingredients to baking to the final inspection and packing.
To complete the experience, add on a Bisco baking experience (1,500 yen for two people, four years old and above, about 70 to 80 minutes) after your factory tour.
Bisco, launched as Glico’s second nutritious product in 1933, incorporated yeast – meant to aid digestion – into its cream. Today, it uses lactic acid bacteria, which is gentler on the stomach, instead of yeast.
The baking experience includes baking and filling the biscuits, as well as designing the box packaging to take home.
At the end, visitors will receive a commemorative Glicopia Pretz box at the Glico shop, which sells a wide range of its snacks and ice cream.
There are other Glicopia experiences to check out in the Saitama and Chiba prefectures. Pocky and Pretz, among other products, are also made at Glicopia East in Saitama, while Glicopia Chiba focuses on the production of Glico’s ice cream brands Seventeen Ice and Papico.
Glico Museum
Where: 4 Chome-5-5 Utajima, Nishiyodogawa Ward, Osaka
Info: glico.com/jp/enjoy/experience/ezakikinenkan
If Glicopia Kobe is too far, head to its smaller consumer museum in Osaka instead.
Admission is free, but online reservations are required. Tours are conducted in Japanese, though there are signs and QR codes to scan for English translations.
Established in 1972 to commemorate the company’s 50th anniversary, this museum showcases the evolution of the Glico sign, as well as the extensive range of Glico products over the decades.
Look out for Singapore’s Kopi O and Kaya Toast flavours within the collection, which were launched in 2019 as part of the Singapore Food Festival.
Five Glico products to buy back on your next trip to Japan
Baton d’or
Info: For the full list of shops, go to jp.glico.com/batondor/shop.html
Consider this the ultra-luxe version of Pocky, where each stick and chocolate flavour coating is thicker than usual.
The Baton d’or even has its own premium line of counters at malls and Osaka’s Itami Airport.
Its flagship outlet is at Osaka’s Hankyu Umeda Main Store, a short walk from Glico’s Umeda office.
Mainstay flavours – packed in elegantly curved boxes – include the best-selling Sugar Butter, Uji Matcha and Chocolat (648 yen for a box, the number of sticks differs for different flavours).
There are also fancier nut-coated options such as Pistachio & Berry and Quatro Nuts (walnuts, macadamia, almonds and hazelnuts), priced at 1,080 yen for an eight-stick box.
It makes for a beautiful gift – add a red gift bag (from 77 yen) or gold gift box (from 55 yen) – without breaking the bank.
Glico Caramel
This caramel is the glue of Glico’s success today.
In 1919, the late Riichi Ezaki discovered glycogen – a nutrient found in oyster broth – and, in a fit of inspiration, incorporated it into caramel for easy consumption.
Three years later, he created the Glico (shortened from the word glycogen) Caramel – shaped like a heart to stand out from other competitors.
The red box features the classic Glico sign (officially called Glico Goal-in Mark) – a marathon runner with his hands raised in victory – coupled with the tagline “300m on just one caramel”, which is an estimation of the calories in the candy. A box of eight caramels costs 184 yen.
In 1927, Mr Ezaki added a mini toy to the candy, making it even more popular with kids. Today, about 4,000 toys, such as animal-themed wooden toys and building blocks, make up the collection that is on display at the Glico Museum.
Mental Balance Chocolate Gaba and Gaba For Sleep
Part of Glico’s functional food range, these two chocolate products contain gamma-aminobutyric acid (Gaba), a kind of amino acid said to have a relaxing effect that helps one fall into deep sleep.
Mental Balance Chocolate Gaba (193 yen), said to reduce stress, debuted in 2005, while Gaba For Sleep (240 yen) was launched in 2019.
Chocolate for a better night’s sleep? Why not?
Libera
Like the Gaba products, this, too, is under Glico’s functional food offerings.
Libera chocolate contains indigestible dextrin – a water-soluble dietary fibre said to suppress the absorption of fat and sugar.
The ones from Japan come in flavours of milk chocolate (193 yen), bitter chocolate (193 yen), as well as wheat puffs and almonds (212 yen).
If you run out of the guilt-free chocolate, the bitter chocolate flavour ($3.90) is available at the Don Don Donki outlet at Orchard Central.
Almond Koka
Prior to the launch of Glico’s almond milk here, you can have a taste of it first on your next trip to Japan.
Besides the original flavour, options include chocolate, coffee and caramel, as well as a blend of three nuts – walnut, hazelnut and almond. They cost about 149 yen for a 200ml carton.
The original, sugar-free and chocolate Almond Koka are already available in Thailand.
Glico Caramel, Mental Balance Chocolate Gaba and Gaba For Sleep, Libera and Almond Koka are sold across supermarkets, convenience stores and e-commerce platforms in Japan. Prices may vary depending on the retailer and store.
- The writer’s trip was sponsored by Glico.