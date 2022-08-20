Gimbap sales surge because of Korean drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo

The drama's protagonist has autism spectrum disorder and eats only gimbap because she can see all the ingredients. PHOTOS: CHANNEL.ENA.D/INSTAGRAM, WONG AH YOKE
Since she set up her online business Gold Kimchi two years ago, Ms Cloe Han has been seeing a steady but unremarkable demand for her gimbap.

But in the past two weeks, orders for the seaweed rice rolls - which are also called kimbap - have surged.

