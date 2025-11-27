Genki Sushi teams up with fine-dining chef for South-east Asian menu

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – To get a taste of chef Law Jia-Jun’s creations, you would ordinarily have to head down to Joo Chiat Road and set aside $188++ a head.

For an approximate preview, however, you could drop by your nearest Genki Sushi outlet and peruse its new limited-time menu. Chef Law, who helms the eight-seat Singaporean restaurant Province, is teaming up with the sushi chain to weave fine-dining finesse and local flair into its slate of casual Japanese bites.

Nowhere is his expertise more evident than in the Mini Nasi Ulam Chirashi Don ($7.50++), which is far and away the most sophisticated dish of the lot. The tiny cubes of raw salmon, tuna, egg and cucumber are no longer burdened with supplying the bulk of flavour – usually a tall order for fast-casual sushi.

They are instead lifted on the aromatic prowess of herbs such as lemongrass, kaffir lime leaf and laksa leaf, which fuse seamlessly with the melange of Japanese ingredients.

Mini Nasi Ulam Chirashi Don from Genki Sushi’s collaboration with Province. ST PHOTO: CHERIE LOK

Also good is the Herbs & Lemongrass Hotate Gunkan ($3.80++), fragrant and creamy. The Golden Kani Chawanmushi ($4.60++), in its tantalising shade of marigold, has the makings of a star, but does not quite taste as punchy as it looks. Perfumed with pumpkin and salted egg, it is a tad too sweet for me.

The Salted Egg Softshell Crab Maki ($6.40++) and Aburi Kani Kama XO Mayo Sauce Sushi ($2.90++) serve up proficient renditions of familiar flavours. Much better, in any case, than the rest of the South-east Asian-inspired menu, which was developed without chef Law’s input and lacks the same balance.

This collaboration is available at all Genki Sushi outlets until Dec 31. To round off the partnership, there will be an exclusive dining experience (with a menu worth $168++) at Province for the sushi chain’s Premium Members.