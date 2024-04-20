From hand-pounded lemon tea to Korean gimbap: New wave of food kiosks on the rise

Ms Felicia Seet is the managing director of Taning Singapore. ST PHOTO: HENG YI-HSIN
Eunice Quek
Correspondent
Updated
Apr 20, 2024, 11:00 AM
Published
Apr 20, 2024, 11:00 AM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE – Need something quick, convenient and fuss-free to chow down on the run?

Chances are, you would head to the nearest food kiosk in a shopping centre or bus interchange for your quick fix of bubble tea or takeaway fried rice. 

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top