From frog legs to empanadas and creative cocktails: Enjoy the vibrant flavours of Argentina at this pop-up

Attention food enthusiasts, seasoned globetrotters, and cocktail connoisseurs. Buenos Aires, with all its vibrancy and charm, is coming to the Garden City, and diners at this one-of-its-kind pop-up will be transported to the bustling streets of Argentina through an exciting range of dishes and drinks.

When the sun sets, Four Seasons Hotel Singapore transforms its trusty One-Ninety Restaurant and One-Ninety Bar into Brasero Atlantico and Floreria Atlantico respectively. The pop-up event, which will be held till Oct 31, 2023, will take diners on a journey through a curated menu showcasing the unique fusion of traditional, robust native dishes with vibrant European influences, reflecting the South American country’s culinary tapestry.

Four Seasons Hotel Singapore brought together two great minds for the Argentinian takeover: Hospitality guru Alex Resnik, who has worked in restaurants like Wolfgang Puck and Cut, and is known to be “a visionary of the overall experience”; and award-winning Renato “Tato” Giovannoni, hailed as one of the world's top 10 bartenders.