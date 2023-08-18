From frog legs to empanadas and creative cocktails: Enjoy the vibrant flavours of Argentina at this pop-up

Attention food enthusiasts, seasoned globetrotters, and cocktail connoisseurs. Buenos Aires, with all its vibrancy and charm, is coming to the Garden City, and diners at this one-of-its-kind pop-up will be transported to the bustling streets of Argentina through an exciting range of dishes and drinks.
When the sun sets, Four Seasons Hotel Singapore transforms its trusty One-Ninety Restaurant and One-Ninety Bar into Brasero Atlantico and Floreria Atlantico respectively. The pop-up event, which will be held till Oct 31, 2023, will take diners on a journey through a curated menu showcasing the unique fusion of traditional, robust native dishes with vibrant European influences, reflecting the South American country’s culinary tapestry.
Four Seasons Hotel Singapore brought together two great minds for the Argentinian takeover: Hospitality guru Alex Resnik, who has worked in restaurants like Wolfgang Puck and Cut, and is known to be “a visionary of the overall experience”; and award-winning Renato “Tato” Giovannoni, hailed as one of the world's top 10 bartenders.
One-Ninety Restaurant x Brasero Atlantico will whisk you away to a lively South American brasserie. Under the expert curation of Mr Resnik, an a la carte dinner menu and an exclusive seven-course Chef's Table experience await discerning palates.
And what guests will experience is a unique culinary melange that defines the essence of Argentinian cuisine. Mr Resnik says, “We want guests to enter a journey, to soak in the spirit of Argentina as you take in a bit of history and heart through the food, drinks and hospitality.”
Hence, he put together a host of iconic dishes from the Buenos Aires restaurant, including the famed asado, Argentinian barbecued meats cooked over an open fire; and mouthwatering empanadas, a staple of Argentinian street food. Chef Ryan Turner and Floreria Atlantico's bar manager Maxi Luque, who are in Singapore for the duration of the pop-up, are ensuring the essence of Argentina's culinary traditions is adhered to, infusing each dish and drink with authenticity.
Mr Resnik explained that these dishes embody the diverse immigrant influences in Argentina that have become a part of their upbringing in Buenos Aires. The a la carte menu includes Osso Bucco Empanadas, Frog Legs a la Provenzal, Ribeye steak that is specially imported from Entre Todos Farm in Argentina, and Dulce De Leche Flan (this is a must-have), symbolising the essence of Argentinian culture.
Mr Resnik introduced Brasero Chef’s Table Dinner ($168) as a true representation of the Argentinian spirit. He says, “It will take you on a culinary journey through a medley of flavours shaped by the immigrant influx in the late 1800s to early 1900s. This unique dining encounter showcases the essence of that era.” Chef’s Table diners will also get to taste the Algo Rojo, a cherry-infused fernet that pays homage to Argentina's national drink.
Of course, no Argentine feast would be complete without the vinous treats. Brace yourself for an impressive selection of South American wines, including velvety Malbecs and aromatic Torrontes, each thoughtfully curated to pair harmoniously with the flavours of the dishes.
But the adventure doesn't end there. For cocktail enthusiasts, the world-famous Floreria Atlantico (#18 on the World’s 50 Best Bars list) awaits at One-Ninety Bar. Here, you can explore the history of Argentina, one cocktail at a time. As the dishes are odes to the migrant history of the country, so too, the cocktails. Each concoction by owner-bartender Tato showcases the customs and traditions brought by the immigrant communities who crossed the Atlantic Ocean in the 1900s.
Take for example, Tato’s signature Negroni Balestrini, a drink including Argentinian gin, amaro and campari, and smoked with eucalyptus. An aperitif-style drink inspired by his Italian grandfather and his childhood memories in his hometown, Pinamar, it’s a must-have for anyone visiting his Buenos Aires bar (and now you can order it at the pop-up!). Then there’s also Yamanas. The libation, with whisky, gin, rose hip and Patagonian king crab bitters, draws inspiration from the Yamana people, the indigenous inhabitants of Ushuaia, noted for their early interactions with European maritime explorers.
To enjoy that quintessentially Argentinian flavour, you’ve got to order something with fernet. According to Tato, the locals love its bitterness and drink it mixed simply with cola. Tato recommends trying the Algo Rojo, concocted with fernet macerated in fresh French cherry for four days before being served with pink grapefruit soda upon order.
"I wish for every visitor to experience a heartfelt journey at the Floreria Atlantico pop-up in One-Ninety Bar. It’ll be a chance for them to connect with Argentina's essence - its roots, rich history, and genuine warmth that has defined our nation. Through our offerings, we aim to kindle a deep admiration for South America and nurture lasting affection in every guest’s heart.”
From the dishes that capture the essence of Buenos Aires to the meticulously crafted cocktails that pay homage to Argentina's storied past, the pop-up event is a must-visit for those seeking a special dining and drinking experience.
So, gather your friends, and reserve your spot for this culinary journey that will run till Oct 31, 2023. One-Ninety Restaurant x Brasero Atlantico opens from 6 to 10.30pm (last order at 10pm) daily; and One-Ninety Bar x Floreria Atlantico opens from 5:30pm to 12am (last food order at 10:30pm, last beverage order at 11:30pm) daily.
For reservations, call +65 6831 7653 or email dining.singapore@fourseasons.com