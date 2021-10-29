Friyay!: What to eat

FUSION FARE

JAPANESE-STYLE TACOS AT MEZCLA

It is a fusion of Japanese and Mexican flavours at newly opened Mezcla in Craig Road, which puts a fun spin on tacos and handrolls. It is run by the folks behind Rappu Handroll Bar and The Feather Blade steakhouse, which are also in the Tanjong Pagar area.

I enjoy the handrolls at Rappu, and Mezcla's do not disappoint as well.

Options for the Japanese-style handrolls - which use crisp seaweed "tacos" as the cradle for plenty of ingredients - include unagi ($9.50), tempura soft shell crab ($11.50) and the decadent Uni & Scallop ($32).

For the Mexican tacos, which use tortillas, pick from Carnitas ($8.50) with pork jowl and chicharron (fried pork rinds); wagyu ($11.50) with wagyu brisket and guacamole; or chorizo ($8.50) with grilled chorizo, chicken and chipotle salsa.

There are small plates to share. A must-try is the Unicorn ($18 for two), a purple tortilla chip topped with elotes (grilled Mexican street corn), uni and cotija (Mexican cow's cheese) cream.

Pair the food with tequila-based cocktails ($18) and margaritas ($13). End on a sweet note with mini churros tacos ($9 for three) filled with vanilla creme and Valrhona chocolate.

WHERE: 43 Craig Road

MRT: Outram Park/Tanjong Pagar

OPEN: 6 to 10.30pm (Tuesdays to Sundays), closed on Mondays

INFO: www.mezcla.com.sg

POACHED RICE

SICHUAN ALLEY'S PAO FAN

Poached rice (pao fan), a popular dish these days, meets grain bowls at casual restaurant Sichuan Alley (formerly known as Chuan Hung).

My top pick is the pickled vegetables soup poached rice with barramundi ($13.50), which features a spicy chicken broth instead of the usual seafood-based soup. Each bowl comes with mixed grains - pearl rice, pearl barley, red quinoa and oats - as well as a variety of vegetables such as kale, broccoli and cherry tomatoes. The dish is topped with a generous piece of barramundi and puffed rice for added crunch. My tongue tingles with each spoonful, but this healthy-ish version of pao fan is something I'd be happy to eat frequently.

There is another option with clams ($11.50) and you can request mild or non-spicy versions.

The non-spicy mushroom chicken soup poached rice ($11) features the same mixed grains, as well as shiitake, white button and shimeiji mushrooms.

Another new rice dish is the mapo tofu don ($9) with minced pork and firm tofu in a mildly spicy sauce, mixed with pearl rice and quinoa. I like the addition of roasted cauliflower, edamame and sweet potato, which are lightly dusted with mala spices.

For a work-from-home meal, go for the bundles priced at $50 with free delivery (available till Nov 21). Each bundle is good for two people and includes two poached rice dishes, sides and drinks.

WHERE: 01-01, 51A Telok Ayer Street

MRT: Telok Ayer

OPEN: 10.30am to 3pm, 5 to 9.30pm (Mondays to Thursdays), 10.30am to 9.30pm (Fridays to Sundays)

TEL: 9755-1058

INFO: sichuanalley.oddle.me

FOOD AND CULTURE

TEOCHEW FESTIVAL 2021

The event, which will be held virtually, showcases Teochew culture through performing arts, cuisine, history and handicraft.

Running from Nov 5 to 14, the third edition of the festival is co-organised by Teochew Poit Ip Huay Kuan clan association and performing arts group Nam Hwa Opera.

Foodies will be drawn to the smorgasbord of food offerings.

Chef Eric Low, owner of Lush Epicurean Culinary Consultancy, has developed a limited-edition range of Teochew-inspired steamed buns, dim sum and other comfort dishes for the festival. These include black olive-flavoured chicken buns, preserved radish (chye por) meat buns and shallot oil-flavoured yam paste buns.

He is also conducting a series of webinars and online masterclasses. The three webinars are free and focus on preparing masterstock for braising meats; how the humble ingredients of salt and pickles help enhance Teochew dishes; and the evolution of traditional Teochew kueh.

The masterclasses (from $20, registration is required) will feature forgotten recipes as well as popular traditional Teochew dishes such as sweet and savoury glutinous rice, Teochew steamed fish and muah chee made with modern appliances.

Also check out the virtual food street on the festival's portal. You can order ready-to-eat dishes and other food products from 25 Teochew hawkers and restaurants, such as Swatow Seafood, Kueh Ho Jiak and Ri Tao Fu Teochew Pig's Organ Soup.

WHEN: Next Friday to Nov 14

INFO: www.festival.teochew.sg