French patisserie Laduree back in Singapore, opens permanent flagship store at Takashimaya

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SINGAPORE – French patisserie Laduree has returned to Takashimaya Shopping Centre with a permanent flagship boutique at Ngee Ann City, six years after it shuttered its previous store and takeaway counter in 2020.

Opening on May 13 at Basement 1 of the mall’s department store, the pastel-toned space comes months after Laduree’s November 2025 pop-up at Ion Orchard – bringing together the brand’s signature macarons, chocolates, speciality beverages, premium soft serve and lifestyle merchandise in a 10-seat retail concept.

Macarons remain the centrepiece – with flavours spanning Vanilla, Pistachio, Rose, Raspberry, Salted Caramel, Coffee, Lemon, Orange Blossom, Passion Fruit and Marie-Antoinette Tea, alongside newer additions such as Matcha and Dubai Chocolate ($4.20 each).

Laduree’s signature macarons remain at the heart of its Singapore return. PHOTO: LADUREE

Gift boxes range from six pieces ($25) and 12 pieces ($46) to larger 40-piece ($148) and 54-piece ($188) assortments. The boutique will also carry seasonal and limited-edition macaron flavours throughout the year.

Another highlight is Eugenie, a creation introduced by executive pastry chef Julien Alvarez in 2023. Beneath the pastel shell sits a crisp gluten-free biscuit layered with a soft centre and thin chocolate coating – available in flavours such as Pistachio, Rose, Hazelnut, Chocolate, Vanilla and Strawberry; with Coconut, Matcha and Peanut making their Singapore debut at the flagship ($4 each).

Laduree’s pastel-coloured Eugenie creations features layers of crisp biscuit and chocolate filling. PHOTO: LADUREE

They are also available in boxes of six ($23.80), 12 ($45) and 18 ($66.80).

Among the sweeter additions are Laduree’s signature marshmallow bears coated in milk or dark chocolate ($9.80 each), alongside dark chocolate candied orange and dark chocolate almond praline boxes ($35 each).

Laduree’s signature Milk and Dark Chocolate Marshmallow Bears. PHOTO: LADUREE

Customers can also expect cafe-style offerings with a line-up of speciality coffee brewed using 100 per cent Arabica beans carrying notes of dark chocolate, toffee and almond butter. Drinks range from espresso ($3.80) and long black ($5.80) to hot or iced lattes , cappuccinos and flat whites ($7 each).

Laduree’s Signature Hot Chocolate. PHOTO: LADUREE

The beverage selection includes Laduree Signature Hot Chocolate ($9.80), made with 67 per cent Valrhona chocolate blended with French milk, alongside teas such as Marie-Antoinette – a black tea with rose, citrus fruits and honey notes; Melange Laduree – which combines citrus fruits, floral notes, spices and vanilla; and Roi Soleil – a green tea blend with bergamot, rhubarb and caramel notes ($6.80 each).

Guests can also order vanilla or ceremonial-grade Kyoto matcha soft serve (from $8.80).

Laduree’s collectible keyrings inspired by the French brand’s pastel pink and mint-green hues. PHOTO: LADUREE

The boutique extends the brand’s pastel-hued aesthetic beyond pastries, and is stocked with Laduree-branded tote bags ($25 to $55), keyrings ($68), notebooks ($23), pouches ($25), travel mugs ($28) and thermos bottles ($38).

Founded in Paris in 1862, Laduree has become synonymous with the double-shell macaron, growing over the decades into a global luxury pastry and gifting brand.