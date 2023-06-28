Indulge in elegant, French-inspired macaron ice cream and stand a sweet chance to visit Paris

You don’t have to grab your passport to indulge in the sweet treat of a Parisian dessert. At least not when Haagen-Dazs is bringing the City of Love to your home with three new ice cream flavours in partnership with renowned French pastry chef, Pierre Herme.
But if you do wish to jump on a plane, Haagen-Dazs is also giving away a trip for two to Paris. All you need to do is purchase $15 worth of Haagen-Dazs ice cream in a single receipt from now till July 31, 2023 – a great excuse to try the new macaron ice cream flavours in Strawberry & Raspberry, Double Chocolate Ganache, and Yuzu & Lemon.
Indulgent delights
For a luscious, juicy treat, the Haagen-Dazs x Pierre Herme Strawberry & Raspberry macaron ice cream is the perfect blend of sweet and tart flavours. Fruity pools of raspberry sauce mixed with mini macaron shells balance the sweetness of strawberry ice cream. If you prefer something on the go, this flavour is also available as a stickbar.
Chocolate fans will love the decadence of the Haagen-Dazs x Pierre Herme Double Chocolate Ganache, where velvety smooth salted dark chocolate ganache is swirled through rich chocolate ice cream and mini macaron shells. Available in mini cups or a full pint for more of that creamy goodness.
Of course, it’s not summer without a citrus blast and the limited-edition Haagen-Dazs x Pierre Herme Yuzu & Lemon offers the best combination of a classic creamy scoop with ribbons of lemon and yuzu curd and moreish macaron shells. Perfect for the hot balmy days we’ve been seeing.
Haagen-Dazs global brand director Manuel Garabato explains the collaboration with Pierre Herme is truly the perfect way of showcasing the true craftsmanship of both brands. “We are both passionate about innovating and re-interpreting classic favourites and creating extraordinary experiences for our consumers,” he says. “And what better way to do that than with a pure French ‘amour’ taste experience. ‘Don’t hold back’ is what we embody in everything we do and here we symbolise that with our macaron collaboration bringing alive Paris in a pint.”
Echoing his thoughts, pastry chef Pierre Herme reveals he has been constantly creating and reinterpreting his macaron recipes for the past two decades. “My macarons are my identity, so to put them in an ice cream I needed to work with the very best. Haagen-Dazs is just as passionate as me when it comes to quality, taste and crafting things in a new way.
Cool summer treats
To experience the new flavours in various unique creations, head to any one of the five Haagen-Dazs shops where you can choose from three new ice cream drinks: Berry in Love Macaron Smoothie, Yuzu Macaron Crush and Mocha Macaron Frappe.
The new flavours are also available in three new Macaron Kiss Cones with two scoops of ice cream with macaron shell toppings, as well as a new La Vie en Rose dine-in creation with a mini ice cream cake centrepiece. Finally, there are also two Le Macaron cakes designed to whisk you and your taste buds right to Paris.
The Häagen-Dazs X Pierre Hermé 2023 collection is available at all major supermarkets, hypermarkets, e-tailers and convenience stores, at the recommended retail price of $14.65 for a pint, $5.55 for a mini cup and $6 for a stickbar. Strawberry & Raspberry and Double Chocolate Ganache are also available in a mini cup multipack of 4 (2 x Strawberry & Raspberry, 2 x Double Chocolate Ganache) for $18.10. Yuzu & Lemon will be available for a limited time only, while stocks last.
Visit @haagendazssg on Instagram to find out more.