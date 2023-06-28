Indulge in elegant, French-inspired macaron ice cream and stand a sweet chance to visit Paris

You don’t have to grab your passport to indulge in the sweet treat of a Parisian dessert. At least not when Haagen-Dazs is bringing the City of Love to your home with three new ice cream flavours in partnership with renowned French pastry chef, Pierre Herme.

But if you do wish to jump on a plane, Haagen-Dazs is also giving away a trip for two to Paris. All you need to do is purchase $15 worth of Haagen-Dazs ice cream in a single receipt from now till July 31, 2023 – a great excuse to try the new macaron ice cream flavours in Strawberry & Raspberry, Double Chocolate Ganache, and Yuzu & Lemon.

Indulgent delights

For a luscious, juicy treat, the Haagen-Dazs x Pierre Herme Strawberry & Raspberry macaron ice cream is the perfect blend of sweet and tart flavours. Fruity pools of raspberry sauce mixed with mini macaron shells balance the sweetness of strawberry ice cream. If you prefer something on the go, this flavour is also available as a stickbar.

Chocolate fans will love the decadence of the Haagen-Dazs x Pierre Herme Double Chocolate Ganache, where velvety smooth salted dark chocolate ganache is swirled through rich chocolate ice cream and mini macaron shells. Available in mini cups or a full pint for more of that creamy goodness.