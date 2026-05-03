For cake lovers, carnivores and more: Where to celebrate mum this Mother’s Day in Singapore

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Cantonese restaurant The Black Pearl is focusing on light, balanced and nourishing flavours this Mother's Day.

SINGAPORE – What is on the menu this Mother’s Day? Expect lighter flavours and healthier ingredients.

Take Cantonese restaurant The Black Pearl in North Bridge Road, for instance. Its guiding principles in 2026 are “light, balanced and nourishing”.

“For ingredients, we focused on high-protein, low-fat seafood, quality meats, and vegetables rich in fibre and vitamins. In terms of cooking methods, we opted for techniques that use less oil and less salt, allowing the natural flavours of the ingredients to shine while aligning with healthier eating habits,” says executive chef Dee Chan, 37.

Case in point: The restaurant’s signature BBQ Premium Iberico Char Siew swops out fattier cuts for pork neck, while its yam paste with yam ice cream is made in-house , so the kitchen can control sugar levels.

Likewise, local bakery chain BreadTalk has seen a shift away from traditionally rich bakes such as butter cakes towards lighter, more nuanced flavours, as has South Korean bakery-cafe brand Paris Baguette.

“Many customers today prefer cakes that feel enjoyable but not too heavy, which is why fruit-forward flavours and lighter cream-based options continue to resonate strongly,” says Ms Hana Lee, 49, chief executive of Paris Baguette AMEA.

The brand is selling bouquet-inspired cakes in fruity flavours this Mother’s Day.

Sharing plates are all the rage too. Gone are the days of heavy, multi-course feasts and free-flow buffets. Modern mothers prefer aesthetically plated offerings and communal dining, says Ms Audrey Ng, 49, associate director at The Riverhouse and The Garage, located in Clarke Quay and the Singapore Botanic Gardens respectively.

Still searching for a way to show your appreciation this Mother’s Day? Here are three places to consider.

For mothers with a sweet tooth: cakes and croissants from Paul

(From left) Paul’s Craquant Cake, Cherry Blossom Cake and Fraisier Cake. PHOTO: PAUL SINGAPORE

Where: Various outlets

When: May 1 to 31

Info: www.paul-singapore.com/

Mother’s Day is a sweet affair at French bakery-cafe chain Paul, which celebrates the occasion with three cakes ($79 each). This slate including its new Cherry Blossom Cake, which combines layers of matcha sponge with sakura white chocolate cream, mixed berries, and cherry jelly.

Equally fruity is the Fraisier Cake, made with Genoese sponge, Mousseline cream , fresh strawberries and marzipan. And for chocolate lovers, there is the Craquant Cake, filled with velvety mousse and dark chocolate praline.

Croissant bouquet from Paul. PHOTO: PAUL SINGAPORE

Or get mum a croissant bouquet ($29.90) in lieu of real flowers. This quirky gift features four standard size croissants and two mini ones.

“The overall intention was to offer something thoughtful, versatile and easy to enjoy across different ways of celebrating,” says Ms Tracyann Wales, 37, the company’s APAC head of sales & marketing.

For meat lovers: Steak frites from Bedrock Bar & Grill

Steak frites from Bedrock Bar & Grill. PHOTO: BEDROCK BAR & GRILL

Where: Bedrock Bar & Grill, 01-05 Pan Pacific Serviced Suites, 96 Somerset Road

When: May 10 , 11.30am to 3pm

Info: www.bedrock.com.sg/

For Bedrock Bar & Grill’s steak frites luncheon ($78++ a person), pick between two 220g cuts: the 120-day Corn-fed Ribeye, prized for its rich marbling and robust flavour; and the 100-day Grain-fed Striploin, which boasts a cleaner, more refined profile with a tender finish.

“The focus here is on quality cuts, satisfying portions and the comforting familiarity of a classic done well,” says Mr Kevin Khoo, 54, general manager of Commonwealth Concepts, which manages the brand.

Both cuts are simply seasoned and grilled over an applewood fire, then served with two sauces: black pepper and Cafe de Paris. Each helping also comes with free-flow truffle parmesan fries and grilled baby gem lettuce.

For dessert, diners get a flambe sea salt brownie with vanilla ice cream. A complimentary glass of sparkling rose rounds off the meal.

For those who are not free this weekend: Mimi’s extended promotion

Mimi’s Mother’s Day menus start at $88++ a person. PHOTO: MIMI RESTAURANT

Where: Mimi Restaurant, 02-02, 3A River Valley Road

When: Till May 31

Info: www.mimirestaurant.sg/mother-s-day

No worries if you do not have time to take mum out on May 10 – celebrate on another day instead. Chinese restaurant Mimi’s Mother’s Day Family Feast runs for the whole of May.

According to the restaurant, this extended timeframe improves guest accessibility.

“In a fast-paced city like Singapore, coordinating a multi-generational family gathering can be a logistical challenge. A longer promotional window removes the ‘reservation stress’, providing a wider selection of dates and ensuring we provide the best hospitality so that every family can enjoy the occasion with the exclusivity it deserves,” says Ms Ng . Mimi is situated in The Riverhouse in Clark Quay.

Set menus start at $88++ a person for sharing plates that feed a minimum of six diners. This menu includes dishes like braised pork belly with steamed lotus bun, and crispy marble goby in premium soya sauce.

For an added touch of class, opt for the $118++ menu, which is individually plated and requires a minimum of four guests. It comes with braised shark’s fin and sea cucumber.