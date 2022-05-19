Food Picks: Uncle Fong Hot Pot new hot spot, Jia Wei in Katong, Sol-Cal at California Republic

Uncle Fong Hot Pot bubbles up

Mr Fong Chi Chung, founder of the Putien restaurant chain, has brought in Uncle Fong Hot Pot. He launched the Chongqing-style hotpot restaurants in 2016 in Hong Kong, where they have become hot spots for celebrities such as Carina Lau and Aaron Kwok, who love the spicy broths that the city in Sichuan is famous for.

The first Singapore outlet opened in May at Great World. What makes it stand out from other mala hot pot eateries here is the range of ingredients available. Besides the usual meats, seafood and vegetables, the menu also lists less common items such as leather jacket fish ($24) and coral mussels (from $19.50), which are the crunchy intestines of red sea cucumbers.

And while I was apprehensive about eating fresh ox liver (from $8.50), it turned out to be delicious when coated in a dry spice mix.

What is also interesting is dried gong choi (from $4.50), a vegetable with a crisp stem that is related to celtose. You can also find seasonal items like Putien razor clams (from $12.50), which are available now and flown in from China weekly.

Besides the usual single and double pots, the restaurant also uses a nine-grid pot. It is not for nine different broths. Instead, the grids create different heat zones, with the one in the middle being the hottest. So you put ingredients that require brief cooking times there, while the grids at the corners can be used for simmering food.

Broth options besides the signature mala one are pork bone, tomato and a fruit and vegetable soup created for the Singapore outlet . All are priced at $7 a person.

Where: Uncle Fong Hot Pot, B1-108/109 Great World, 1 Kim Seng Promenade

MRT: Orchard/Tiong Bahru

Open:11.30am to 3pm, 5 to 11pm (weekdays); 11.30am to 11pm (weekends). From June 1, it opens from 11.30am to 11pm daily

Tel: 6232-7800

