Food Picks: What to try at the Singapore Food Festival, new menus at Shang Palace and The Cliff

Singapore Food Festival returns

Foodies, it is time to unite at the annual Singapore Food Festival’s food village at the Bayfront Event Space next to Marina Bay Sands.

Go hungry, and with friends, to share the widest array of food available at the festival.

At the main SG Food Walk section, highlights include the spicy dry laksa goreng ($12) from private-dining outfit Good Graces; laksa and nasi lemak pizza (from $13 a slice) from La Levain bakery-cafe; and fried or steamed Hong Kong-style radish cake ($15) from home-based business Caitoucake.

There are three new zones – Sweets Alley, Cafe Boulevard and Food Cartel – and I suggest you save room for the sweet treats.