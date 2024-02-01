Food Picks: Wah Lok’s pork belly pen cai, and new dishes at RVLT and The Dempsey Project

Wah Lok’s pork belly pen cai

When every restaurant is promoting a pen cai brimming with luxurious goodies, it can be difficult to pick one for a reunion dinner at home.

Solve your headache with Wah Lok Cantonese Restaurant’s new Prosperity Pot ($198 nett for four people, $258 nett for six, takeaway only).

It does not cost an exorbitant amount because it focuses on three key ingredients – the quintessential abalone and fatt choy (dried black moss), as well as slow-cooked pork belly chunks with tender meat and unctuous fats.

This is good for small families or those who are not interested in other ingredients such as dried oysters, prawns or goose web.

Its usual Longevity Poon Choi – with all the fancy ingredients – is priced at $488 nett for up to six people and $788 nett for up to 10.

If you still want to luxe up the Prosperity Pot, add on small portions of your own ingredients. This way, you do not have to splash out for other overpriced options.

Where: Wah Lok Cantonese Restaurant, Carlton Hotel Singapore, 76 Bras Basah Road

MRT: City Hall

When: Till Feb 24

Tel: 6349-1292

Info: E-mail cafe.mosaic@carltonhotel.sg or go to celebrations.carltonhotel.sg

New vegan dishes at The Dempsey Project

There is no need to focus solely on Veganuary (going vegan in January) when you can get vegan dishes all year round at The Dempsey Project restaurant.

New ones have been added to the menu, which is curated by chef Shalu Asnani of cooking studio and food consultancy Little Green Kitchen.

Some of them feature the pea protein block from HerbYvore Foods, a home-grown brand by agricultural commodity and food solutions provider Agrocorp International.

My favourite new dish is the creamy Laotian-style coconut curry with brinjal and roasted chillies ($29), which features the block cut into cubes.