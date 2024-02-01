Food Picks: Wah Lok’s pork belly pen cai, and new dishes at RVLT and The Dempsey Project

Wah Lok’s pork belly pen cai
When every restaurant is promoting a pen cai brimming with luxurious goodies, it can be difficult to pick one for a reunion dinner at home.
Solve your headache with Wah Lok Cantonese Restaurant’s new Prosperity Pot ($198 nett for four people, $258 nett for six, takeaway only).
It does not cost an exorbitant amount because it focuses on three key ingredients – the quintessential abalone and fatt choy (dried black moss), as well as slow-cooked pork belly chunks with tender meat and unctuous fats.
This is good for small families or those who are not interested in other ingredients such as dried oysters, prawns or goose web.
Its usual Longevity Poon Choi – with all the fancy ingredients – is priced at $488 nett for up to six people and $788 nett for up to 10.
If you still want to luxe up the Prosperity Pot, add on small portions of your own ingredients. This way, you do not have to splash out for other overpriced options.
Where: Wah Lok Cantonese Restaurant, Carlton Hotel Singapore, 76 Bras Basah Road
MRT: City Hall
When: Till Feb 24
Tel: 6349-1292
Info: E-mail cafe.mosaic@carltonhotel.sg or go to celebrations.carltonhotel.sg
New vegan dishes at The Dempsey Project
There is no need to focus solely on Veganuary (going vegan in January) when you can get vegan dishes all year round at The Dempsey Project restaurant.
New ones have been added to the menu, which is curated by chef Shalu Asnani of cooking studio and food consultancy Little Green Kitchen.
Some of them feature the pea protein block from HerbYvore Foods, a home-grown brand by agricultural commodity and food solutions provider Agrocorp International.
My favourite new dish is the creamy Laotian-style coconut curry with brinjal and roasted chillies ($29), which features the block cut into cubes.
This is the block’s best version so far, since it first launched in 2021. Its texture is like firm tofu and it carries flavours well without any odd aftertaste.
In the spiced plant protein tacos ($29), it is minced and served with diced bell peppers, coriander dip and sweet chilli sauce.
Add on existing popular items, including smashed avocado on sweet potato ($24), tofu Sichuan mala huai shan noodles ($29) and the very addictive cauliflower “wings” ($22).
Of course, you can supplement the meal with the restaurant’s extensive menu of other meat and seafood options. But it is not necessary.
Where: The Dempsey Project, 01-12, Block 9 Dempsey Road
MRT: Farrer Road
Open: 8am to 9pm, Sundays to Thursdays; 8am to 10.30pm, Fridays and Saturdays
Tel: 6475-2005
Info: thedempseyproject.com
RVLT’s new seafood-focused menu
Gastro wine bar RVLT is one watering hole which has, over the years, built its reputation for the food being as good as the drinks.
To kick off the new year, it has launched its new seafood-focused menu, which will run till April.
Then, from May to August, head chef Sunny Leong will highlight vegetable-driven dishes, followed by meat-centric items from September till the end of the year.
Don’t worry, the must-have housemade nuggets (from $24) and lobster XO pasta (from $48) will remain on the menu.
On this new menu, tasty new snacks include parmesan churros ($24) with mentaiko taramasalata, smoked mussels encased in a crisp nori shell ($14 for two) and cod “otah” fritters with burnt garlic aioli ($16 for four pieces).
For mains, go for the tender octopus “char siew” ($42) with a sweet glaze, cauliflower puree and pickled daikon; and Sarawak laksa bouillabaisse with seasonal fish, fennel and savoy cabbage.
To finish, you cannot go wrong with the chocolate tart ($18), which has kombu salted caramel and hazelnuts to balance the sweetness.
Where: RVLT, 38 Carpenter Street
MRT: Clarke Quay
Open: 4pm till late, Mondays to Saturdays; closed on Sundays
Tel: 6909-5709
Info: winervlt.sg