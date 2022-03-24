Food Picks: Vegetarian fare at Haven On Earth, Gurney Drive in Punggol

Good vegetarian fare at Haven On Earth

Camaca cafe at King Albert Park, which serves sugar-free desserts, has been rebranded as Haven On Earth. It still offers its signature sweets like Nama chocolate and gelato, but the menu has been expanded to include vegetarian and vegan dishes.

While the choices are rather limited now, more dishes will be added to the menu in the coming weeks.

Judging from what I have tried, standards here are high.

The Portobello Mushroom ($16.80), a vegan burger with a whole portobello replacing the meat patty, is delicious. A soft and fluffy bun is filled with sauteed mushrooms, arugula, tomato slices and vegan aioli.

If you like mushrooms as much as I do, you should get the Sauteed Mushrooms ($4.80). It is a simple dish, with the sliced button mushrooms cooked with caramelised onions and seasoned, but it is a delicious side dish that goes with everything.

The tarts ($12.80) are good too. I prefer the aubergine one to the zucchini version, but it depends on which vegetable you like more.

There is also a Farmers Pizza ($15.80), but for me, a pizza without cheese just does not cut it. It is decent, but I would get the burger.

Where: Haven On Earth, 01-11/12 KAP Mall, 9 King Albert Park

MRT: King Albert Park

Open: 10am to 10pm daily

Tel: 6904-3811

Gurney Drive returns with outlet in Punggol

Casual Penang eatery chain Gurney Drive, which closed its outlets in 2015 due to manpower issues, is back at the new Northshore Plaza II in Punggol.

It is owned by Penang Culture, which runs halal Penang eateries in malls such as Nex and VivoCity. Gurney Drive's menu features similar hawker dishes such as char kway teow and prawn mee soup, except that they contain pork and lard.

Penang Fried Kway Teow ($7.90) is worth the calories. Besides the delightful bits of crispy lard, there are cockles - a must for char kway teow, in my books - as well as prawns and egg. Most importantly, it boasts good wok hei, a smoky aroma achieved with vigorous frying in a red-hot wok.

Penang Prawn Noodles ($6.90) captures the characteristic sweet and spicy flavour in its broth that differentiates it from Singapore prawn noodles. Toppings include prawns, sliced pork, fish cake and a hard-boiled egg, as well as a scoop of fried shallots and crispy lard.

If you are a fan of Assam Laksa ($5.90), the one here is pretty decent, with the tart soup boasting a distinct taste of ikan kembong. Make sure you stir in all the fermented shrimp paste to give the dish the boost it needs to balance the assam's sourness.

Where: Gurney Drive by Penang Culture, 02-03 Northshore Plaza II, 418 Northshore Drive

LRT: Samudera (from Punggol MRT)

Open: 9am to 9pm daily

Tel: 6012-9108

il Cielo goes traditional Italian at voco Orchard Singapore