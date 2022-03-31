Food Picks: Thosai with a royal twist, fried Chinese snacks

Thosai with a royal twist

Heavens, an Indian food stall at 20 Ghim Moh Road Market & Food Centre, serves an unforgettable Royal Thosai ($5).

Despite sitting through a photo shoot, the thosai remains crispy and its filling of crunchy red onion, tender masala potato, melted cheddar cheese and butter retains heat. It makes for a satisfying meal.

The stall also offers a fancier version of appam - Princess Appam ($3.50 a piece), which comes with melted cheese and butter.

Madam Muthuletchmi Veerapan started the stall in 1996 selling vegetarian cooked food. She switched to thosai, appam and putu mayam the following year, using family heirloom recipes handed down from her mother.

A decade ago, she came up with the Princess Appam and Royal Thosai to add flair to her menu and attract younger customers.

The 59-year-old has since handed over the reins to her son Daniel Surendran, 35, but still helps out at the stall twice weekly.

The batter for the thosai and appam are prepared from scratch daily.

For the thosai, urad dal (black lentils) and ponni rice are soaked, then ground into a paste that is fermented for eight hours. The appam batter, made with ponni rice, contains coconut milk and is also fermented for eight hours. Both batters are seasoned with salt.

The resulting dishes are incredibly tasty on their own. But the accompanying chutneys, also prepared in-house, add new flavour dimensions.

The red tomato and chilli chutney packs a spicy punch, while the white coconut one is well-textured from fresh grated coconut.