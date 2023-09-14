Food Picks: Tenshima, Cheeky Bee Hoon, Warming Rice Noodle

Tenshima

Choices for tendon, tempura served over a bowl of rice, abound in Singapore. But there are only a handful of places to go for the luxe stuff – good ingredients fried piece by piece, lightly covered in batter that will not trigger a food coma.

Tenshima, a new 10-seat restaurant at Millennia Walk, is one such restaurant.

Dinner, at $400++ a person, is too rich for my blood. But the Omakase Lunch, priced at $180++ a person, offers good value. For that, the diner gets an appetiser, palate cleanser, seven pieces of tempura plus one premium tempura, and a choice of tendon or tencha to round off the meal.

Chef Takahiro Shima, 41, who spent 16 years practising the art of kaiseki, brings that sensibility to tempura. Ingredients are prepared meticulously before frying.

For instance, kisu or Japanese whiting is salted and cut in such a way as to eliminate fishy smells. It emerges light and crisp after frying, to be enjoyed dipped in tempura sauce and grated daikon.

The tiger prawn head emerges from hot oil just lightly coated with batter, made with low-gluten cake flour. That ephemeral coating allows the flavour of the prawn head to shine. In some ways, the head is more compelling than the body.

Cold, sweet sea urchin sits on a sheet of nori lightly battered, and topped with a dollop of caviar and freshly grated wasabi. The contrasts between hot and cool, crisp and creamy, are just delightful.

If you go, I hope Japanese corn is still in season. The chef slices the kernels off white and yellow corn, and presses them together before frying. Each bite is crisp and sweet.

Dessert is no afterthought either. Sweet potatoes are steamed for six to seven hours, dry-aged in the chiller for two days and then coated in batter, fried and served with milk ice cream. It is a sweet way to end lunch.

Where: 01-09 Millennia Walk, 9 Raffles Boulevard

MRT: Promenade

Open: 12.30 to 3pm (Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays to Sundays), 6.30 to 10pm (Tuesdays to Sundays), closed on Mondays

Tel: 6226-6666

Info: ten-shima.com

