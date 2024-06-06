Food Picks: Sushi Hare, Kamome Bakery and Baristart

Sushi Hare

Stern itamae, or sushi chefs, abound in Singapore. They are men of few words. They look serious, even with masks on. Some even look annoyed. Thank you. I see no need to darken those doors.

Chef Angus Chang of Sushi Hare, however, shows that good sushi can be had without a side helping of attitude.

The 38-year-old Taiwanese, whose 10-seat restaurant opened in October 2022, is welcoming and warm. There is even a metal and wood installation at the entrance that looks like the sun. More importantly, however, he listens.

At my meal, the first piece of nigiri sushi is ika, scored 30 times. The rice grains are softer than I like, especially with that tender squid. I pipe up, and the subsequent pieces feature firmer shari, tart, just the way I like it.

He uses two types of white vinegar for the white shari, which is the perfect landing bed for torched nodoguro or blackthroat sea perch nigiri, served later in the meal. The fish could be fatter, however. His red shari features three types of aged red vinegar, and is perfect with ankimo or monkfish liver nigiri.

Sushi chefs who take the trouble to process and serve hikarimono or silver-skinned fish are the ones I support. These fish – which include mackerel, horse mackerel, sardines, Pacific saury, and gizzard shad and its younger sibling shinko – need careful treatment because they tend to be more strongly flavoured than easy-to-love tuna.

He starts strong pre-sushi, with sardine or iwashi rolled up with nori, shiso leaf, Japanese ginger and scallions. It is tart enough, the nori crunchy. Three perfect mouthfuls.

Later in the meal, there is a perfect piece of aji or mackerel. Yes, you will get your botan ebi, kegani and chutoro cut into strips like noodles with a shoyu and uni dipping sauce, kinmedai and more uni. But, really, the hikarimono is what thrills me.

Whatever meal option you choose – lunch is priced at $250, dinner at $380 a person – it will feature what I think is the best tamagoyaki I have had in Singapore. It is a marvel – puffy like a souffle, and flavourful from the Hokkaido amaebi, or sweet shrimps, and Japanese eggs.

The egg is never a course I look forward to because it signals the meal is ending. But this is one more reason for me to keep going back.

Where: 14 Stanley Street

MRT: Telok Ayer

Open: Noon to 3pm, 6 to 10pm, Tuesdays to Sundays, closed on Mondays

Tel: 9737-0113

Info: sushihare.sg

