Food Picks: Revamped Huber’s Butchery sells Good Meat, Ichigo Ichie relocates, handrolls at Toku Nori

Good Meat retails at revamped Huber’s Butchery

After 17 years in the business, home-grown meat haven Huber’s Butchery continues to up its meat game.

Not only has it expanded its range of sausages, house-cured meats, beef and lamb, as well as its game meat selection of kangaroo, rabbit and venison, but it is also the first globally to retail cell-cultured chicken Good Meat.

Good Meat’s parent company is US-based food tech company Eat Just, known for its plant-based egg substitute Just Egg.

On May 16, the firm launched Good Meat 3, a “lower-cost formulation” that uses just 3 per cent of cultivated chicken, along with wheat and soya proteins and a marinade containing salt, herbs, spices and yeast extract.

Priced at $7.20 for a 120g packet, it is available at the freezer section of Huber’s Butchery.

I am not sure who will intentionally go to the 14,000 sq ft butchery and bistro for an alternative protein, but at least it is made accessible to the public.

After all, Huber’s Butchery is also a one-stop shop for fresh produce, dry goods, more than 200 cheeses and over 500 wine labels.

Besides offering next-day delivery service, there are now 24-hour temperature-controlled self-collection lockers that allow for in-person pick-ups of online orders; as well as a vending machine selling grocery items such as charcuterie, daily essentials and drinks.

The refurbished outdoor area now has a herb garden, as well as a new waterfall garden feature – good for outdoor picnics or enjoying the bistro’s takeaways.

For the kids, the playground has been upgraded with a mini zip line and a Swiss Alps-themed climbing wall.

There are more big plans ahead. In 2026, Huber’s Butchery will relocate its headquarters and current production facility in Pandan Loop to a new one in Chin Bee Avenue, four times its current size.

Where: 22 Dempsey Road

MRT: Napier

Open: Butchery: 9.30am to 7pm daily; bistro: 11am to 10pm (Tuesdays to Fridays), 9.30am to 10pm (weekends and public holidays), closed on Mondays

Tel: 6737-1588 (butchery); 6737-1488 (bistro)

Info: hubers.com.sg

