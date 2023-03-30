Food Picks: Restaurant-quality dimsum at Potong Pasir coffee shop; tasty Japanese fare at Hachi Cafe

Housemade dimsum

For freshly made restaurant-quality dimsum and buns that will not cost an arm and leg, head to 146 Dim Sum Handmade Bao in Potong Pasir.

Housed in a clean and airy coffee shop, the stall offers a dimsum experience for a steal, considering the back-breaking labour put into the food.

Dimsum chef Siah Ming Shoon, 50, helms the kitchen, while his wife, Madam Lee Yian Ching, 48, helps with food preparation and operations. They are from Sitiawan in Perak, Malaysia.

Madam Lee introduced Pork Ribs Chee Cheong Fun ($4.50) as she prefers savoury chee cheong fun. The steamed pork ribs with black fermented bean are placed on top of chee cheong fun, which is drizzled in a house blend of light soya sauce that is cooked with five other ingredients such as rock sugar.