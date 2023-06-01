Food Picks: Restaurant Espoir, Wakuda and iBread

Restaurant Espoir

Haute halal food

The shophouse in Amoy Street that used to house the Anglo-Chinese School, founded in 1886, now houses a modern European restaurant, Espoir.

Like its sister restaurant, The White Label in North Bridge Road, which serves halal French food, Restaurant Espoir looks chic.

General manager Marc Chua says the 120-seat, two-storey restaurant, which opened in April, wants to offer diners more halal dining options. To this end, the menu draws influences from Italian, Spanish and British food. It also incorporates elements of Malay cuisine, and spices from Indian and Chinese cuisines.

It is these dishes, the ones with the familiar accents, that shine at my recent dinner there.

Chicken Lollipop Masala ($22) is an excellent starter. Frenched chicken drumettes, dusted with the house masala blend, are deep-fried and served with a kaffir lime yogurt dipping sauce. The chicken is so juicy, so flavourful that there is no real need for the dip.

Espoir Flatbread ($16) is an oregano naan topped with onions, capsicum, mozzarella, feta and cheddar cheeses and tomatoes. The version I have is strangely devoid of salt, which would have made the pretty appetiser taste as good as it looks.