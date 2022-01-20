Food Picks: Puffed rice snacks, orange tarts, yam and radish cakes

Top local snacks

Up your snack game this year with the latest crop of top made-in-Singapore tidbits to chomp on.

Six of the 10 finalists at last month's Asia's Great Snack Challenge 2021 - organised by Enterprise Singapore - are retailing online at RedMart as well as at Food Folks @ Lau Pa Sat.

My favourite - which won the competition's Open Category - is called Wok Puffs ($7.80 for a box of eight).

I can see why it won - the popped whole-grain brown rice with garlic crisps and ikan bilis seasoning is an extremely addictive savoury snack.

The other standout is truffle-flavoured mandu chips ($5.80 a pack), a meat-free twist to the traditional Korean dumpling.

Iwas sceptical about the use of truffle oil, but it works well to perfume the salty and sweet bite-size snack. It is like eating crunchy truffle chips, with the puffed rice inside the dumpling giving it extra texture.

Another finalist, which retails on its own platform, is the cheekily named Eat My LJ ($14.90 a pack). LJ refers to lajiao (Chinese for chilli).

Kashmiri chillis are deep-fried and seasoned with a blend of peanuts, salt, sugar and other condiments.

Chilli lovers like me will relish the slow, pleasant burn which lingers at the back of the throat. It is fairly oily, but not overwhelmingly spicy.

The eye-catching packaging suggests eating it with noodle or rice dishes. Fear not, just eat it as is.

Where: Food Folks @ Lau Pa Sat, 18 Raffles Quay

MRT: Telok Ayer

When: Till Feb 1

Paul's Tartlets