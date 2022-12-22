Food Picks: Pizza in Serangoon, steamed rice bowls in Jurong, coffee classes in Chinatown

Serangoon’s latest pizza haven

On a rainy Tuesday evening, a newly opened pizzeria in Serangoon, a short walk from Nex mall, became a cosy sanctuary for the cold, wet and hungry – like my friend and me.

The three-month-old, 38-seat Gusta Sourdough Pizza Co, which dishes out its style of Neo-Neapolitan pizza, pushes the boundaries of flavours and ingredients.

The light, fluffy and perfectly burnished dough – slow-proofed between 24 and 30 hours – is made with a blend of Italian and Japanese flours and Fleur de Sel de Guerande, one of the world’s finest sea salt.

On this chilly day, we sought comfort in the Raclette Cheese & Potato ($26.50) – a carb lover’s dream come true. The sourdough base carries a layer of lush raclette cheese and mozzarella, as well as thin slices of potato.

It is not as rich as it sounds and I’m sure we could have polished off the whole pan. But we have other pizzas to try.

Like the newly launched Parma Ham & Peach ($27.50), where the caramelised peaches add a lovely sweetness.

If you love the classics ($20.50 to $24.50), there are Margherita, Hawaiian and Italian Sausage. Add on sides such as burrata ($18.50) with juicy cherry tomatoes and sliced roast beef ($16.50) with chimichurri sauce.

Once operations stabilise, owner Sean Lai hopes to launch more flavours and open for lunch as well.

I have my eye on the mala chicken ($24.50) and another soon-to-launch pizza with freshly shaved truffles which Mr Lai hinted at.

Where: Block 326 Serangoon Avenue 3, 01-378

MRT: Serangoon

Open: 4.30 to 9.30pm daily

Tel: 8118-7552 (no reservations)

Info: www.gustapizza.co

Steamed rice bowls at Musubi