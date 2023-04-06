Food Picks: Pastry For Life, Granny’s Pancake and Puffs N Deli

Pastry For Life

Mochi mochi mornings

In our pursuit of pretty food for social media, what, I wonder, are we missing out on? None of my recommendations this week are pretty. But I would rather have any of these snacks than some gussied-up and overpriced pastry or cake.

Take, for example, the jian dui ($1.20 each) from Pastry For Life, not something that I would ordinarily pick out of a line-up. But these are fresh out of the deep-fryer and calling out to me. The round ones are filled with ground peanuts and the oval ones with lotus paste.

Go at the right time – between 7.30 and 8am – and you might be lucky enough to score a couple of freshly deep-fried ones too. The thin crackle of the skin yields to sublime QQ-ness and then to chunky peanuts or smooth lotus paste, neither of them too sweet. The lotus paste one is off-the-charts springy. Aromatic sesame seeds add to the charm. The balls are good for an hour or two but do not wait, please.

The first time I go to the stall, they are out of mini pandan chiffon cakes ($1.80). Given that it is barely 10am, I am gobsmacked. These little cakes, which measure 8cm in diameter, are popular. Cuteness aside, they are airy and fragrant, textbook pandan chiffon. Note that these are available only on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

If there are curry puffs (S1.60 each) still available when you go, grab one. Like the cake and jian dui, the sassy lady boss makes them from scratch, taking the trouble to fry the spice paste enough so it does not taste harsh. There is a good chunk of chicken in there, along with potatoes and hard-boiled egg.

The pastry is a marvel – I just do not know how it is possible to make flaky pastry in a hot hawker centre. But if you dedicate yourself to pastry for life, nothing is impossible.

Where: 01-90 Empress Road Market & Food Centre, 7 Empress Road

MRT: Farrer Road

Open: 7am to 2pm, Thursdays to Tuesdays; closed on Wednesdays

Granny’s Pancake

Pillowy or crispy