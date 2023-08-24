Food Picks: Pantler, Pocha! and Donas 8

Seasons a-changing at Pantler

Piles of mangoes are everywhere in fruit stalls. It is peak mango season in Singapore.

Pantler, a patisserie in River Valley Road, has a beautiful and delicious Mango Verrine ($10.50) to hero the fruit.

In a pretty glass are layered yogurt orange pannacotta, mango orange jelly and mango orange cream. Dig your spoon deep to get a bit of every layer and enjoy the sunny sweetness while it lasts.

In a nod to autumn soon to come, there is also 3 Ringo ($9.80), with caramelised sauteed apple and two kinds of mousse – Calvados and caramel – all sitting pretty on almond biscuit sponge. This is the dessert I want when the weather gets cooler.