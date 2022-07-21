Food Picks: Old-school classics, mooncakes with local flavour

Tucked in a corner of Chinatown Complex is Aziz Jaffar Muslim Food, where you can get your fill of old-school classics such as mee siam and mee rebus cooked with plenty of heart.

Madam Rozita Abdul Rahman, 61, head cook, makes most of her spice pastes from scratch.

She runs the stall with her husband, Mr Aziz Jaffar, 68, whom the stall is named after. They have been operating the stall in Chinatown Complex since 2003.

The chicken wings ($1.50 each) are superb and worth blowing your calories on. Marinated in turmeric, chilli, salt and sugar in a batter of rice flour, the light and airy crust is addictively crispy.

The lontong ($3.50) which comes with a whole egg, is a must-try. The vegetable curry is aromatic, but what elevates the dish is her housemade serunding, a side dish concocted from spices and toasted white grated coconut. It takes more than an hour to fry each batch over very low heat.

I am a regular at the stall and sometimes, I cannot decide between the mee rebus ($3.50) and the mee siam ($3.50) because both are equally delicious.

The mee siam comes with plenty of garlic chives. Interestingly, the tang of the gravy is from the use of asam keping (sour fruit) instead of the more commonly used assam jawa (tamarind pulp).

The soup of her mee soto ($3.50) is also rich with spices, but the dish is available only on weekends or when regular customers put in special bulk orders on weekdays.