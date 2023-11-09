Food Picks: North Indian restaurant Sansara and Hapiha Mediterranean Taverna offer healthier fare

Master chef Akhilesh Pathak, 41, who helms the kitchen, pays homage to Awadhi cuisine, which is known for its complex use of spices and emphasis on precise cooking techniques.

The level of spiciness in the dishes here is comfortably mild to moderate, which allows you to better enjoy the underlying aroma and flavours, without chillies overpowering your senses.

Opened on Sept 28, the riverfront restaurant started with dinner service and extended to include lunch service on Nov 1.

It has a variety of vegetarian-friendly dishes, including a vegetarian lunch set menu for $48++, which offers plenty of value for money.

Diners get complimentary housemade pappadum, fragrant with cracked black peppercorns, and three condiments – lime pickle, coriander and mint chutney, and pickled onion – which serve as palate cleansers.