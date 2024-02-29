Food Picks: New restaurants Jiak Kim House and Market Bistro; new dishes at Venue By Sebastian

Modern Asian fare at Jiak Kim House

If you are from the era that went clubbing at the old Zouk in Jiak Kim Street, it is quite surreal to step into what is now the modern Asian restaurant Jiak Kim House.

The beautiful 120-seat restaurant – with a 40-seat private dining room looking towards the Singapore River – was once Zouk’s Velvet Underground lounge.

It takes up one of three conservation warehouses in Jiak Kim Street, all of which are part of the Frasers Property Singapore’s integrated precinct.

One warehouse is the front-of-house and reception area for the serviced residence Fraser Residence River Promenade, while the other is an event space.

Jiak Kim House is run by lifestyle and food and beverage company The Brewerkz Group, and its kitchen is helmed by the group’s Singaporean chef-partner Seow Tzi Qin, 35.

He continues to ride the wave of local chefs making their mark in the competitive dining scene with creative dishes packed with robust flavours.