Food Picks: New restaurants Imbue and Nong Geng Ji; The Astor Grill expands its menu

Contemporary European-Asian fare at Imbue

I first interviewed Kedah-born chef Lee Boon Seng in 2013, when he was the sous chef at Osia Steak & Seafood Grill at Resorts World Sentosa.

In 2018, our paths crossed again when he moved to The Spot at Marina One, a contemporary European restaurant with a South-east Asian influence.

Now, aged 38, he is the chef-owner of Imbue restaurant, which opened in Keong Saik Road on Wednesday.

Like at The Spot, he focuses on modern European-Asian cuisine, but offers a more refined dining experience.

Both The Spot and Imbue are run by hospitality group 1855 F&B, which also owns modern Asian Path Restaurant at Marina Bay Financial Centre and wine and spirits retailer 1855 The Bottle Shop.

A decade may have passed, but chef Lee remains as humble and soft-spoken as before. His food speaks volumes of how he has matured over the years.

Prices for the two-course lunch menu start at $58++, while dinner is priced from $158++ for the five-course tasting menu. Selected items are also part of the a la carte dinner menu.

I try the eight-course dinner Simmer menu ($198++), which starts with a medley of snacks.

Here, the star item is his take on drunken chicken, with the succulent meat marinated in a doubanjiang emulsion and paired with Shaoxing wine jelly and Sichuan green peppercorn oil.