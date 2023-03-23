Food Picks: New kaiseki restaurant Ikkagoyo; innovative rice bowls at Velocity; modern Indonesian restaurant Salt & Palm

Ikkagoyo

Among the new high-end restaurants that have opened recently, Ikkagoyo stands out in terms of the quality of its ingredients and cooking finesse.

It is a kaiseki restaurant with a fixed-price menu comprising 12 courses at $338 a person. Kaiseki is a refined, multi-course Japanese meal that showcases seasonal ingredients and different cooking methods. Meticulous attention is paid to every detail, including the tableware.

Chef-owner Mitsutaka Sakamoto, who is from Hyogo prefecture, moved to Singapore in 2023 to open the 16-seat restaurant that is accessible from Gemmill Lane at the back of Amoy Street.

While sticking to traditional cooking methods, he is not above introducing innovative touches such as adding truffle and almond cream cheese to Oigawa unagi.

The menu follows an order of cold appetisers followed by a light broth to warm the stomach, before moving on to fish prepared in various styles – from raw to deep-fried.

Coming before the meat course is my favourite dish – a small bowl of hand-stretched Himi udon sauteed with abalone liver sauce and butter, and topped with steamed abalone from Ishikawa.

It even beats the A5 wagyu shabu shabu in katsuo dashi that follows, which I find slightly too undercooked.

But that is a small hiccup in the meal and made up for by the last savoury course.

For that, you get to choose one out of three carbs – katsuobushi and raw egg don; maguro sashimi don topped with fresh wasabi; and gyusuji (beef tendon) and beef brisket in a soya-based broth with rice on the side.

I pick the beef and it is delicious, with the tendon and meat stewed till very tender.

There are two desserts – Amazonian cacao with strawberries and custard cream, and a shiroi warabimochi made with coconut milk and served with walnuts and coconut milk powder. I have no complaints but, by then, I am so stuffed that I cannot do them justice.

Where: Ikkagoyo, 01-04, 115 Amoy Street

MRT: Telok Ayer

Open: Mondays to Saturdays, 6.30 to 10pm. Closed on Sundays

Info: For reservations, go to str.sg/iZfs

Fukudon