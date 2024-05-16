Food picks: New dishes at Podi & Poriyal, steamboat at Tan Xiang Cai Shi, Griglia opens Katong outlet

Podi & Poriyal

Podi & Poriyal, a vegetarian restaurant in Serangoon Road specialising in South Indian cuisine, emanates a certain warmth. Not the oppressive swirl of heat that rises from the road outside, but the kind that makes you want to close your eyes and sink into its embrace.

It could be due to the rounded wooden arches, the soothing fragrance wafting through the room or the cheery, open-handed hospitality of the waiters. But mostly, the fuzzy homely feeling is baked into the space through aromatic spices and hearty portions of flavour-packed food.

Even the appetisers pull no punches. I start with the edamame sundal ($12), beans tossed with freshly grated coconut and roasted cashews for that nutty crunch. It contrasts nicely with the avocado jackfruit papad, a new dish topped with tomatoes and onions ($12), which makes for a crisper, more refreshing bite.

Next, the two dishes from which the restaurant gets its name: cabbage poriyal ($10), a type of stir-fry; and podi idli ($16). Podi refers to a spice blend commonly found in South Indian cuisine. Here, it is updated weekly and put to work with marvellous results.

I cannot get enough of the citrusy, orange-inflected seasoning that transforms the idli (steamed rice cakes) from a simple savoury delight into something infinitely more interesting.