Food Picks: Michelin-starred Nakiryu’s ramen, Anti:dote’s vegan afternoon tea, Thai food at Sarai

VEGAN AFTERNOON TEA

If you are looking to get started on Veganuary, an international movement to encourage veganism in January, consider Anti:dote bar’s vegan afternoon tea (from $58++ a person, add on champagne from $75++).

Internationally renowned Franco-Australian chef Richard Hawke, who specialises in vegan and gluten- and lactose-free pastry, is behind the delicate sweet treats made with Weiss chocolates from France.

My favourites are the sesame sponge cake with a sesame and almond praline cream and yuzu coulis; hazelnut dark chocolate brownie, with semi-liquid praline enrobed in Weiss VAO vegan milk chocolate and toasted chopped hazelnuts; and pear jelly bon bon with fresh pear jelly encased in a thin chocolate shell.

The flavours and textures are spot on and I find myself trying to figure out how chef Hawke makes the beautiful creations.

It is mind-boggling to find out that the macaron, which looks and tastes like the real thing, is made of potato protein instead of the usual whipped egg whites. The filling is Weiss Mahoe 76 per cent dark chocolate ganache.

I enjoy the savouries too, which include a sausage roll with Impossible Pork, OnlyEg Tamagoyaki on shokupan and Karana taco, with the marinated jackfruit meat substitute paired with chilli crema and pickled onion.

The tea comes complete with raisin scones made with plant-based butter Be Better My Friend, apple cider vinegar and animal-free milk Very Dairy.

They may not be as buttery as I’d like, but I can overlook that with every smear of strawberry marmalade and lemon curd, also made with the same plant-based butter.

Where: Level 1 Fairmont Singapore, 80 Bras Basah Road

MRT: City Hall

When: Till Feb 11, noon to 2pm, 3 to 5pm daily

Tel: 6431-6156

Info: Go to https://str.sg/wFDr or e-mail dining.singapore@fairmont.com

NAKIRYU’S MICHELIN-STARRED RAMEN