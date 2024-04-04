Food Picks: Mediterranean fine dining on the waterfront and pocket-friendly Chinese Western fare

Riviera

Mediterranean fare on the waterfront

Mediterranean fine-dining restaurant Riviera, which opened in 2020, has a new menu with Asian and local influences with the appointment of its new executive chef Yvan Yin.

The 40-year-old, who has about two decades of experience and specialises in French cuisine, joined the restaurant in October 2023.

Chef Yin brings a whimsical flair to the food which is artfully presented, harvesting the colours of nature.

Dining at the restaurant is a visual feast, from the thoughtful plating to the floor-to-ceiling waterfront views of Marina Bay.