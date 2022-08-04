Food Picks: MasterChef collab, Masalaa Bar's new dishes,'s new menu at Mad About Sucre

Masterchef menu at Makan@Jen

Fans of chef Derek Cheong, who won the second season of MasterChef Singapore, can head to Makan@Jen restaurant to try his food - sans the stress of having to score a coveted seat at his private-dining concept Twelve Flavours.

Lunch is priced at $58, with a choice of main course - black cod or pork jowl.

Both of these mains are served for dinner, which costs $88 and also comes with an extra starter of plump Hokkaido scallop with grilled asparagus, fava beans and charred kailan.

Add $10 for snacks and petits fours, and $70 for wine pairing with the dinner menu.

The Japanese-influenced dishes are also available as a la carte options.