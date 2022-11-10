Food Picks: Mantul Ayam Penyet moves to Ayer Rajah, Yayoi Singapore revamps its menu

Mantul Ayam Penyet relocates to hawker centre



The prices are a tad higher than what you would expect to pay for hawker fare, but the quality of food at Mantul Ayam Penyet, which recently moved to Ayer Rajah Food Centre, makes up for them.

The XL-sized whole chicken leg in its ayam penyet set is thoroughly marinated, infused with spices and carries no telltale frozen odour.

Its ayam penyet salted egg set costs $7, but the portions are hefty. The plate comes with a large serving of well-cooked and fluffy rice, as well as fried tempeh and tau kwa.

Madam Ila Hollilah Sodik, 36, is the head cook and runs the stall with her husband, Mr Azman Md Yasin, 54, who helps with the slicing and cutting of ingredients.

Originally from West Java in Indonesia, Madam Ila developed her own recipe for the salted egg sauce. She prepares it from raw salted egg yolks, steaming, cooking and blending them with turmeric and ground coriander. The result is a sauce that is savoury, and yet not overly salty or cloying.

The couple started their business in March 2021 at a stall in Lorong 5 Toa Payoh under the name Ayam Penyet Puedess Mantul.

They relocated in April 2022 to a coffee shop at 505 West Coast Drive to be closer to their home, but customer footfall turned out to be less than what they had expected, so they moved in mid-October to Ayer Rajah Food Centre.

Due to the space constraints in the stall, the couple is not offering sambal balado and sambal ijo for their ayam penyet.

The basic ayam penyet set costs $6.50. Both the salted egg and basic versions come with sambal belacan made in-house daily from red finger chillies, chilli padi, onions and garlic. The recipe, which has been handed down from Madam Ila’s grandmother, calls for the concoction to be slow-cooked for two hours.

The chicken legs, marinated overnight, are rich with the aroma and flavour of spices such as turmeric, ground coriander and lemongrass.