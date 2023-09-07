Food Picks: Lunch specials at Nori Nori Yakiniku and Malaysian-style noodles at GBowl

Nori Nori Yakiniku

Nori Nori Yakiniku in Telok Ayer Street is a choice place to escape the midday heat and enjoy lunch away from the madding crowd.

The lunch menu, launched on Aug 21 and available from 11.30am to 2.30pm, offers five specials.

The Japanese restaurant, which opened in May, intends to change some of the items regularly for variety.