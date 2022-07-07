Food Picks: Little Farms' Tanglin flagship, Quick Greens' food truck, Baker X's new home bakers

Since Little Farms opened its first outlet in 2016 at Valley Point Shopping Centre, I have come to expect high quality fresh produce from the speciality grocer.

Its newest store, a 6,800 sq ft space at Tanglin Mall which opened in June, exceeds my expectations.

That is mainly because of the grocer's recent acquisition of my favourite sourdough specialist Starter Lab. It operates a bakery at the store front, where the bread is baked on-site.

There are also impressive cheese and meat counters at the entrance, with friendly staff on hand to make recommendations. Farther in, a wide array of pantry staples and fresh produce await - comprising organic, gluten-free, vegan and ketogenic offerings.

The same standard of produce is showcased at its 75-seat in-house cafe Little Farms Table.

To start, try the smoked heirloom tomatoes tartine ($17) with vegan cheese on rosemary loaf; cured King Salmon ($24) with crisp tortillas, poached eggs and avocado; and spice-charred cauliflower ($21) with pomegranate, red cabbage and a mint yogurt and molasses dressing.

For mains, go for New Zealand Akaroa Salmon ($34) with artichoke, capers, fennel and orange; or roast Mount Barker chicken breast ($26) with root vegetables, pearl barley risotto, feta and kale.

The juicy and tender chicken is a standout and you have to take home the raw version from the grocer section too.