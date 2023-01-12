Food Picks: Kurohanabi, Rough Guys Coffee and Greenwood Fish Market yusheng

If you wait long enough, your food dreams eventually come true. Kurohanabi is proof of that.

For years, I have wondered if I would be able to have motsunabe in Singapore. I had a very good version in Fukuoka and loved how delicious the beef offal stew was. The clear broth did not taste gamey, the intestines and offal were perfectly cleaned and cooked, so they had no trace of funk, and the copious amounts of chives all added to my enjoyment of the dish. The weather was cool and the stew was just what I wanted.

Well, it is stewing hot in Singapore, but now I can have the newly opened restaurant’s Hokkaido Motsu Nabe ($32) any time I want. Kurohanabi, at the Eat At Seven cluster of Japanese restaurants at Suntec City, is the Singapore offshoot of a Hokkaido brand. Its stew is hearty and enriched with miso and sesame. Beef intestines, with clumps of snowy white fat attached, float like clouds in the stew, together with enoki mushrooms, tofu, cabbage and chives. I sprinkle a black spice blend, much like shichimi togarashi, over every spoonful, and drown rice in the rich miso broth. Hearty, rich and satisfying.

If you are casting about for other things to order, go for the Lamb Tsukune ($15.80). A thick lamb patty, held together by grated nagaimo, is served on a hot plate in a sea of housemade teriyaki sauce. Truth be told, the sauce is superfluous because the tsukune is juicy, and there is an egg yolk to add to its sauciness and grated daikon to mitigate some of the richness.

These are two offerings I would go back for. The cabbage in the oknomiyaki has no crunch and there is way too much mayonnaise and sauce on top. The yakisoba does not have the sharpness that Japanese Worcestershire sauce usually gives to the dish. Stick to the stew.

Where: Kurohanabi, 03-316 Eat At Seven, Tower 1, Suntec City, 3 Temasek Boulevard

MRT: Esplanade

Open: 11.30am to 3pm, 5.30 to 10pm daily

Tel: 6250-1561

Rough Guys Coffee

Speciality coffee in Chinatown