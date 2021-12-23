Food Picks: Kueh collab, speciality brews at Guerilla Coffee, ginger tea from Ye Traditions

Kueh collaboration

The Coconut Club, best known for its nasi lemak, has launched a kueh collaboration with local food writer Christopher Tan, author of The Way Of Kueh, a book on kueh culture.

They are not run-of-the-mill kueh. Each nine-piece serving ($19.80) features three pieces each of caramelised kueh sarang semut, butter-basted kueh bakar tapai and custardy nagasari pisang - made with The Coconut Club's blend of cold-pressed coconut milk.

My favourite is the caramelised kueh sarang semut, or "ants' nest kueh" in Malay, which has a springy honeycomb texture. Cinnamon and ginger add more depth.

The kueh bakar tapai, which reminds me of the more familiar kueh bingka or baked tapioca cake, is made with fermented sweet cassava and has a golden crust.

Nagasari pisang is an eggless coconut milk custard with sliced banana in the centre, steamed in banana leaves. Instead of the usual flat shape, this version is presented in an ingot-shaped parcel and is best eaten chilled.

The Coconut Club's signature kueh are still available, along with its gula melaka chiffon cake.

Where: The Coconut Club, 28 Ann Siang Road

MRT: Telok Ayer

When: Till Feb 28, 11am to 9pm daily

Tel: 6635-2999

Info: Order at The Coconut Club's website. Delivery and takeaway are also available at 97 Frankel Avenue (11am to 9pm, Wednesdays to Sundays).

Special brews at Guerilla Coffee