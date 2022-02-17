Food Picks: Korean-style scones, plant-based butcher and dehydrated fruit snacks

Yummy ugly scones

They may not be the usual English scones, but they are no less yummy. Humble Bakery's "Korean-style scones", which look more like rock buns, are now available as a box set ($23.90 for six, available till March 31).

I like the original buttery scone, as well as the Earl Grey and fig one with bits of dried sweet fig in each bite. The Strawberry Cream Cheese scone - filled with housemade strawberry jam and topped with cream cheese frosting - is also a crowd-pleaser.

The other three flavours are double chocolate kaffir lime, lychee rose and oolong raspberry.

I like my chocolate products unadulterated, so while the addition of lime is pleasant, I think the chocolate scone on its own will work well too. For the oolong raspberry scone, while I like the raspberry jam, I do wish the oolong flavour is stronger. The lychee rose will probably go down well with many, but I am not a fan of this combination of flavours.

But I like that the box has something for everyone - no fighting here. Do toast the scones before eating to get that lovely golden crisp crust.

Where: B1-27 The Promenade @ Pelikat, 183 Jalan Pelikat (not open for walk-ins, only for self-collection and delivery)

MRT: Kovan

Open: 9.30am to 6pm (Wednesdays to Sundays)

Info: Humble Bakery website, order two days in advance

