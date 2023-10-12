Food Picks: Kita Food Festival, Yan’s autumn menu, La Dame de Pic’s new chef and menu

Kita Food Festival in Singapore

It is peak guest chef and bartender season with several foodie events held in Singapore in October.

The International Chefs Summit Asia – an industry event celebrating chefs – just concluded on Wednesday.

It is then guest shifts galore at bars from this weekend in the lead-up to The World’s 50 Best Bars ceremony at the Pasir Panjang Power Station next Tuesday.

Following this is the return of the Singapore leg of the annual Kita Food Festival – a series of dining events held across the Republic.

There are several chef collaborations to pick from.

They include dinners ($328 a person) at the one-Michelin-starred Marguerite restaurant at Gardens by the Bay on Oct 19 and 20, featuring Marguerite’s chef Michael Wilson and acclaimed Indian chef Prateek Sadhu, formerly of Mumbai’s Masque Restaurant.