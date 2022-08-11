Food Picks: Iko's new menu, new hor fun eatery at Novena, lobster buffet at Lime Restaurant

Iko launches new menu

Iko in Neil Road is now helmed by chef-owner Dylan Ong, who founded The Masses, a French-Asian restaurant in Beach Road that he still runs.

His new menu at Iko features mainly Japanese-inspired dishes, which he calls modern Japanese bistronomy to reflect that it lies somewhere between casual and fine dining. Prices are kept at bistro level.

Among the starters, the Hay Smoked Hamachi ($24) wins me over with its myriad flavours that come from sea salt, ponzu brown butter and scallion garlic oil. The smokiness in the fish is subtle, so you can also taste the sweet compressed grapes and sesame seeds that complete the dish.

I recommend the A4 Wagyu "Sukiyaki" ($28) too. The thin slices of beef are cooked lightly and served with a raw egg yolk, shiitake mushrooms, leeks, scallions and perilla in sukiyaki sauce. It is simple yet delicious.

For mains, I would go back for Hay Smoked Guinea Fowl ($32, single; $62, sharing), a flavourful bird served on a bed of 15 Japanese vegetables. What greens you get depends on the season and each is prepared in a suitable way, including raw or pickled. A single serving comprises half a bird.

Desserts are good too. The Yuzu Semi Freddo ($15) is a yummy scoop of Hokkaido milk ice cream topped with a swirl of honeycomb caramel and accompanied by yuzu curd, miso caramel and mint sponge.

Where: 65 Neil Road

MRT Outram Park

Open: Mondays to Saturdays, 11.30am to 2.30pm, 5.30 to 10.30pm; closed on Sundays

Tel: 8866-5218

