Food Picks: Housemade noodles and petite cakes

Noodles made from scratch

Mr James Lim, who owns Da Si Dai Handmade Noodles in Ghim Moh, takes pride in making three types of noodles from scratch daily.

The 67-year-old makes his ban mian, u-mian and mee hoon kuay from wheat flour and eggs. He prepares the dough every afternoon and uses a noodle-making machine to roll and cut it to the required thickness.

Mee Hoon Kuay ($3.50) is my favourite. The pork stock, which is clean-tasting and naturally cloudy from boiling the bones over high heat, has a meaty sweetness.

The slices of pork collar - seasoned simply with sesame oil, light soya sauce and cornflour - are tender and tasty. Other ingredients include minced pork, slices of aromatic shiitake mushroom and crunchy cai xin.

Mr Lim churns out noodles using his machine in small batches for optimal freshness.

His noodle dishes offer excellent value for money as the portions are generous and, with the exception of Fish Head Ban Mian, most of them come with a poached egg.

U-Mian Soup ($3.50) has the same combination of ingredients as Mee Hoon Kuay.

The noodles retain their springiness, even when left to sit in hot soup.