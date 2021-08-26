Food Picks: Heritage food at Damian's Cookhouse, happy hour at Lil' Tiger and more

Damian's Cookhouse whips up heritage fare

Chef Damian D'Silva is set to open a restaurant later this year after leaving Restaurant Kin. And for the next three months, he is running Damian's Cookhouse, a takeaway and delivery service featuring heritage dishes based on his family's recipes.

The Heritage Feast serves four and costs $180. It includes two starters, one poultry dish, one meat dish, one seafood dish, one vegetable dish, one dessert, and turmeric and brown rice. A la carte add-ons cost $10 to $36.

There is a concise menu of dishes to choose from, but one must-order is the Sambal Buah Keluak, which comes under the meat section. Fans of chef D'Silva will know that his black nut sambal is one of the best in Singapore.

There are no shells to contend with, just that aromatic buah keluak in a mild spice paste. Perfect for eating with rice. The turmeric basmati rice is a perfect landing spot for it.

For seafood, I choose Otah, which comes wrapped in banana leaf. It is thick and chunky, only mildly spicy, and also perfect with rice.

From the vegetable selection, I pick Mani Chai Omelette because I never see this dish on any menu. The more mature mani leaves the chef uses have a satisfying, almost meaty texture, and the omelette reminds me so much of simple but excellent home cooking.

I should have known that Ayam Lemak With Chilli Padi would pack a punch. But chilli fiends will love this dish, the meat falling off the chicken bones into a fiery hot gravy.

So much for the in-betweens. Beginnings and endings are important, and I like the Crab Cutlet and Ngoh Hiang, especially the kicky dip for the meat rolls, that I start my meal with.

For dessert, I am torn between Kueh Bengkah and Kueh Kosui, because the chef does both so well. A wedge of his warm tapioca cake is always the perfect ending to any of the meals he cooks. But then there's the wobbly, not-too-sweet kosui too.

Have the best of both worlds. Order one of these a la carte.



PHOTO: DAMIAN'S COOKHOUSE



Where: Damian's Cookhouse

How to order: Order at least three days in advance. Call 9459-1603 between 11am and 5pm (Tuesdays to Sundays), or go to the website. The $180 price includes islandwide delivery. Kerbside pickup orders - at 6A Shenton Way, Downtown Gallery - get a 10 per cent discount.

Cheers to Happy Hour at Lil' Tiger

The happiest hours of my life, I have realised, are when I'm in the company of good friends. And to think I used to take all this for granted. Not after the pandemic forced us to isolate and hunker down.

For now, we can hang out, and I did that with a friend at Lil' Tiger, a restaurant and bar in Robertson Quay. It has an irresistible deal during Happy Hour (5 to 7pm), when you can get lobster rolls and any martini you desire for $9 each.

The baby lobster rolls are packed with warm chunks of butter-poached lobster meat mixed with bits of shio kombu. The bun is well-toasted and lavishly buttered, and you can polish off the whole thing in three bites.

I remember eating a horrible lobster roll at a place people queue up for in Singapore and Tokyo, and how underwhelmed I was by the semi-frozen and water-logged lobster meat.

Lil' Tiger's could not be more different. If I have two of them, they'd still be cheaper than that other lobster roll from hell.

To go with it, I like the Espresso Martini, which packs a punch. Hands up, those of you who hate watered-down cocktails.

And then because we have dinner reservations, my friend and I hustle out. But not before we have another round of martinis. Lychee for me this time.



PHOTO: LIL' TIGER



Where: Lil' Tiger, 01-07 Robertson Walk, 11 Unity Street

MRT: Clarke Quay

Tel: 8884-6445

Open: 4 to 10.30pm (Tuesdays to Saturdays), closed on Sundays and Mondays. Lobster rolls and martinis are available from 5 to 7pm

Laut creates hybrid dish of Seafood Rendang Ban Mian

The pandemic has unleashed a lot of creativity in chefs and home cooks. Some things work, some don't. Other things are just weird. When I hear about Seafood Rendang Ban Mian, my mind just boggles. What in tarnation is this?

Laut, a gastropub in Stanley Street, is serving this hybrid dish for lunch.

The thick noodles are bound in a mildly spicy rendang gravy rich with coconut milk, topped with crab meat and beautifully charred squid.

If comfort food is what you are looking for, this would be perfect. The thickish noodles warm my belly on a rainy day, but the spice isn't so intense my head explodes.

It costs $28 for delivery or takeaway, and the set comprises the noodles, three bite-size bergedil, achar, and chilled black or white coffee, or kombucha.

If you dine in, it's $35, but there are extras. I start my meal with a bowl of mushroom and seaweed broth, so full of umami and very slurpable.

To drink, I pick Laut's 3 Grass kombucha, made with lemongrass, wheatgrass, pandan and wildflower honey. It's tart and refreshing, and wakes me up from the carb coma I drift into after the ban mian.

There's dessert for dine-in guests too, and I pick Bubur Cha-Cha, which is not like the traditional dessert. This version has sweet potato ice cream sitting on a thick and creamy sweet potato and coconut sago sauce.

If you are ordering the noodles for delivery or takeaway, I recommend a nap for dessert.



PHOTO: LAUT



Where: Laut, 17 Stanley Street

MRT: Telok Ayer

Tel: 8878-8018

Open: 11.30am to 2.30pm, 5.30 to 10.30pm (Tuesdays to Fridays), 5.30 to 10.30pm (Saturdays), closed on Sundays and Mondays

How to order: Call 8878-8018 to order, at least 24 hours in advance. Minimum order of $50, islandwide delivery costs $9