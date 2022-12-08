Food Picks: Hello Kitty at The Stamford Brasserie, focaccia sandwiches at L’Arte Pizza & Focaccia

Whimsical Sanrio wonderland

Get your fill of Hello Kitty and Little Twin Stars at The Stamford Brasserie, which is featuring the Sanrio characters until Jan 29.

The French-style bistro at Swissotel The Stamford is serving up a specially designed themed menu with cutesy-sounding dishes such as On Cloud Nine ($16++), which is wild mushroom soup with cappuccino foam served in a Hello Kitty mug.

The cafe interior is decorated in pastel colours for its collaboration with Sanrio, the Japanese company which owns the rights to the bow-wearing white cat and other fictional characters. There is also a photo wall outside the bistro for photo opportunities and a merchandise corner.

The bistro’s themed offerings are as palatable as their pretty presentation.

For a start, the mocktails are refreshing and not overly sweet.