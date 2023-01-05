Food Picks: Hearty Thai fare at a coffee shop, affordable restaurant dining at East Village

Plentiful portions at Ying Thai

If you like Thai food that packs sufficient heat without bringing tears to your eyes, head to Ying Thai, a coffee shop stall in Ang Mo Kio.

With generous ingredients, plentiful portions and reasonable prices, the dishes offer great bang for your buck.

My favourite dish is the pad sii yew with pork ($5.50), the Thai version of fried kway teow. The flat rice noodles are tossed in Thai dark soya sauce, fish sauce and oyster sauce until they are beautifully caramelised with hints of a smoky wok flavour.